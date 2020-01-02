Eisenmenger Syndrome Treatment Market Key Companies and Analysis Top Trends by 2027

Eisenmenger Syndrome Treatment Market Report 2019-2027 includes a comprehensive analysis of the present Market. The report starts with the basic Eisenmenger Syndrome Treatment industry overview and then goes into each and every detail.

Eisenmenger Syndrome develops due to high blood pressure in the lungs, which is known as pulmonary hypertension. Pulmonary hypertension occurs due to certain congenital heart defects that cause the blood to flow from left side of the heart to right side abnormally (left-to-right shunt). The congenital heart defects causing this condition include Patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), atrial septal defect (ASD), Ventricular septal defect (VSD), and Atrioventricular canal defect (AV canal). The reversal of this shunt i.e. movement of blood from right side of the heart back to left side (right-to-left shunt) causes insufficient oxygen supply in the blood. This reversal occurs due to increase in blood pressure on the right side of the heart, which causes the blood to flow back to the left side, resulting in mixing of oxygenated and deoxygenated blood, in turn less oxygen supply in the blood. Moreover, continuous high pressure in the lungs causes’ irreversible damage to the blood vessels, fibrosis leading to thrombus formation. These changes are termed as pulmonary vascular obstructive disease or secondary pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The treatment for this condition depends on individual patient’s condition and symptoms. Generally, the treatment includes relieving the symptoms and associated co-morbidities. Medications such as calcium channel blockers, antiarrhythmic agents, and blood thinning agents are prescribed by the physician.

Eisenmenger Syndrome Treatment Market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Eisenmenger Syndrome Treatment sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including: Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AstraZeneca plc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Mylan N.V., and Bayer AG.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

