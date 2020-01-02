ESD Tools Market: Rising Adoption of ESD Tools in Electronics Industry

Electrostatic discharge (ESD) is an electrostatic phenomenon wherein the electricity suddenly flows between two electrically charged objects by contact due to dielectric breakdown or an electric short circuit. ESD tools are devices that are employed to provide protection to individuals working on sensitive electronic equipment from electrostatic discharge by making them safely grounded. Electrostatic discharge tools prevent the accumulation of static electricity on an individual’s body. ESD tools are of two types: antistatic wrist wrap tools and antistatic map tools. Antistatic wrist wrap tools are employed to prevent damage of computers from electrostatic discharge. Antistatic map tools are applied to prevent the accumulation of static electricity on an electronic equipment. ESD tools include safe precision screwdrivers, pliers, and cutters. Electrostatic discharge tools are used in the electronics industry by workers working on electronic devices. Additionally, ESD tools are utilized by people working around explosives so as to prevent generation of electric sparks caused by electrostatic discharge, which may result in an explosion.

Global ESD Tools Market: Competition Landscape

Bernstein-Werkzeugfabrik Steinrucke GmbH

Bernstein-Werkzeugfabrik Steinrucke GmbH is located in Remscheid, Germany. The company manufactures ESD hand tools for use in the manufacture, maintenance, and repair of television sets, radios, and other devices. The company also provides stripping tools, workplace equipment, cutting tools, and measuring tools across the globe.

Botron Company Inc.

Botron Company Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the U.S. The company offers high-quality ESD products to the electronics industry. The company provides ESD test stations, ESD calibration equipment, and footwear testers.

Wera

Wera is located in Wuppertal, Germany. The company manufactures and distributes ESD tools. The company offers more than 3,000 tools for use in the electronics industry, including a variety of screwdrivers such as joker open-end wrenches and zyklop ratchets.

Some of the key players operating in the global ESD tools market are Wiha Tools USA., Wera, EGA Master, Bernstein-Werkzeugfabrik Steinrucke GmbH, Botron Company Inc., Panduit, and Rajshree Electro Systems.

Global ESD Tools Market: Dynamics

Rising Adoption of ESD Tools in Electronics Industry

Growing adoption of ESD tools in the global electronics industry is a major driving factor for the global ESD tools market. Use of electronic devices such as television sets, computers, and laptops is increasing across the world. Laptops are being rapidly adopted at workplaces and for personal use. Owing to the rising demand for laptops and computers, manufacturers are focusing on improving the product quality. During the manufacture, maintenance, and repair of sensitive electronic devices such as laptops and computers, ESD tools are required in order to protect the device from electrostatic discharge. Damage caused by electrostatic discharge can be classified into two types: catastrophic and latent. In case of catastrophic damage, the electronic device remains no longer functional. In case of latent damage, the electronic device continues to function after the incident, but it fails to function properly over a period of time. Moreover, according to the ESD Association, the global electronics industry is suffering loss in billions of dollars every year, due to ESD events. These events affect product quality, revenues, and customer satisfaction. Thus, to overcome all these issues, the demand for ESD tools is increasing in the electronics industry, which is anticipated to propel the global ESD tools market during the forecast period.

