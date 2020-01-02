/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

Eurozone manufacturers reported a downbeat end to 2019, with output falling at a rate not exceeded since 2012 as production declined in the final quarter of the year, a closely-watched survey showed on Thursday.

The IHS Markit Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, which is based on survey data collected from a representative panel of around 3,000 manufacturing firms, posted a reading of 46.3 in December, down from 46.9 in November but slightly better than the earlier flash reading of 45.9. The reading marked the eleventh successive month that the index was below the crucial 50.0 no-change mark.

There was a broad-based softening of PMI figures during December, with seven of the eight countries covered by the survey recording weaker PMI numbers compared to November, with the exception being Austria, which registered an unmoved reading.

Germany was the weakest-performing country, while the deteriorations seen in Italy and the Netherlands were the sharpest in over six-and-a-half years. Conversely, growth was sustained to a solid degree in Greece, while

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets

Read more at Eurozone Manufacturing Downturn Deepened in December, IHS Markit Data Shows