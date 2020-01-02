Fire Extinguisher Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period – 2023

The ‘Global Fire Extinguisher Market Outlook 2018-2023′ offers detailed coverage of fire extinguisher industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading fire extinguisher producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market for fire extinguisher. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography.

Rise in the fire safety norms in the global industry and strict government regulations boost the growth of the fire extinguisher market. However, high cost of the fire extinguishers hinder the market growth. Irrespective of these challenges, demand for portable and automatic fire extinguisher by the construction and healthcare industry is expected to unfold various opportunities for new products and boost the market growth.

The fire extinguisher market is segmented on the basis of extinguishing agents, product, end user, and geography. Based on extinguishing agent, the market is divided into dry chemical, foam, carbon dioxide, and others. Based on product, it is classified into multipurpose dry chemical, regular dry chemical, portable fire extinguisher, automatic fire extinguishers, and others. By end user, it is classified into industrial, commercial, and residential. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Fire Extinguisher Market Key Segmentation:

By Extinguishing Agents

Dry Chemical

Foam

Carbon Dioxide

Others

By Product

Multipurpose Dry Chemical

Regular Dry Chemical

Portable Fire Extinguisher

Automatic Fire Extinguishers

Others

By End User

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Key players profiled in this report are Amerex Corporation, BRK Electronics, Minimax GmbH & Co. KG, Nationwide Fire Extinguishers, Ansul, Badger fire extinguisher, Kidde, First alert, Rusoh, Inc., and Kanexfire.

