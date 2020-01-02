Flow Pack Machine Market Expected To Grow At The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period

Packaging is playing a vital role in increasing the marketability and improving the profitability of the companies. With the increasing geographical customer base companies are now focusing more on packaging than before as packaging not only improves the aesthetic value but also protects the product toil it reaches to the customer. Under these scenarios, the packaging market is increasing while positively influencing the packaging machinery market. Flow pack mechanism is primarily used for packaging of products from food and non-food market such as Cotton bandage packaging, cake packaging, detergent packaging, chocolate packaging, etc.

The flow pack machine is automatic and mechanical machines. These machines can easily be digitized with a touch screen to control the manufacturing process. Flow pack machines are easy to operate and can be easily adjusted with various forms of the products. The machine operates at a continuous cycle; a plastic film reel is inserted into the machine then machine keeps wrapping and sealing the film around the product.

Flow Pack Machine Market: Market Dynamics

Flow pack machinery is used for producing flow packs which are a flexible form of packaging. Flexible packaging market is estimated to be around US$ 238 Bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 % over the forecast period. Such growth rate in the packaging industry is certainly going to positively impact the demand for the flow pack machine market. Flow pack machinery being used for packaging of wide variety FMCG products, the packaging need for such vast and fast consumption of FMCG products is driving the demand in flow pack machine market. The ease of handling and speed of packaging for flow pack machine are important factors driving the demand for flow pack machine market. The use of flow pack machine for industries with small medium and high production capacity of the products is supporting the demand for flow pack machine market.

However, the initial capital requirement for installing flow pack machine is large which can act as a hindrance for small scale businesses for using the flow pack machines. Flow pack machine uses plastic for packaging of the products which are to be consumed in one go. The use of plastic for packaging of such products possess a risk of rising plastic waste, and improper dumping of the plastic can act as a hindrance for the growth of flow pack machine market. However, the efficiency attained by the use of flow pack machine is excellent for the businesses and is expected to provide new opportunities for the flow pack machine market.

Flow Pack Machine Market: Market Segmentation

Flow pack machine is segmented by the types of machines and end-use industry.

Based on the types of machines, Flow pack machine market is segmented into:

Automatic Horizontal flow pack machine

Manual Flow wrap machine



Based on the end use industries, flow pack machine market is segmented into:

Food & beverage

Industrial components

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & others

Stationery components

Others

Flow Pack Machine Market – Regional Outlook:

Regionally global flow pack machine market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

APEJ is expected to lead the flow pack machine market due to the primary use of flow pack in food packaging market and APEJ accounts for the largest share of the food packaging market. North America and Western Europe are expected to follow the APEJ region as the lifestyle of the consumer supports the consumption of the meat and the processed food while generating the demand for flow pack packaging. Demand for flow pack machine market in Latin America is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period while MEA region is expected to show sluggish demand for the flow pack machine market. Japan being an export based economy demand for the flow pack machine market is expected to be significant over the forecast period.

Flow pack Machine Market – Key Players:

Some major players of the flow pack machine market are RECORD S.p.A. – Packaging Machinery, Robert Bosch GmbH, ULMA Packaging S Coop, CARIBA S.r.l., PFM Packaging Machinery S.p.A., Koyka Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Multi Pack Systems Pvt. Ltd, Italdibipack Group and Redpack Packaging Machinery

