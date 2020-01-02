Food Antioxidants Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand Analysis during 2018-2025

Global Food Antioxidants Market was valued at USD 1.12 Billion in the year 2017. Global Food Antioxidants Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% from 2018 to reach USD 1.67 Billion by the year 2025. Asia-Pacific region holds the largest Market share in 2017 and considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. Country wise India, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand holds the considerable Market share. It growing mainly due to rise in consumption of food and increasing awareness for the healthy lifestyle.

The major players in Food Antioxidants Market are as follows BASF SE, E.I. Du Point De Nemours and Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N V, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd, Kemin Industries Inc., Barentz Group, Eastman Chemical Company, Kalsec Inc., Frutarom Ltd. and other 10 more companies detail overview is provided in research report.

SWOT Analysis of Food Antioxidants Industry

Strength

Growing convenience food industry

Increasing processed food Industry

Weakness

High costs of products

Limited awareness regarding food antioxidants

Opportunity

Emerging Market in developing countries

Increasing demand and consumption

Threats

Threats of substitute products

Regulations and quality standards

The global Food Antioxidants Market is classified as by type, by form, by application, and by region. On the basis of types, the Market is segmented into a Natural and Synthetic type of which synthetic antioxidants holds the highest Market share with the high growth rate in coming years. The growth is mainly due to the wide application and increasing consumption in food and beverages industry. By Form, the Food Antioxidants Market is segmented into Dry form and Liquid form.

Food Antioxidants Market Overview By Application

Fats & Oils

Beverages

Prepared Meat & Poultry

Seafood

Bakery & confectionery

Others

Food Antioxidants Industry, By Form

Dry

Liquid

Food Antioxidants Market Overview By Type

Natural

Synthetic

Food Antioxidants Market Overview By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

