Fruit Wine Market – Perceive Substantial Growth, Competitive Evaluation Forecasts to 2024

Global Fruit Wine Market: Snapshot

Fruit wines are prepared from the juice of fruits and naturally fermented with yeast. They are gaining popularity for their pleasant flavors and aromas. The alcohol formation in fruit wines is caused due to natural fermentation of fruits. The primary difference grape wines and fruit wines is that for fruit wines chaptalization is processed with some specific enzymes that enhances the aroma quality of fruit wines. Whereas grape wine is produced at grape vineyards, which requires a specific atmosphere and cultivable land. However, due to advancements in technology, production of wines is becoming more flexible. The other difference is that grape wines such as red wine compliment western cuisines, whereas, fruit wines compliment spicy food cuisines.

Grape wines are more popular than the fruit wines. But, customers are shifting towards fruit wines as they have a wide variety of products along with having the ability to please people with different tastes. The customers with habits of trying new varieties of wines are motivating the producers to constantly produce new flavors of fruit wines. The health benefits of fruit wines, style and brand appeal, royal fragrance, ability to fit any cuisine, and refreshing taste attract customers to consume various types of fruit wines.

Acid stability and adjustments in sugar quantities are difficult processes for fruit wine manufacturers to conduct. Moreover, processes such as pH tests, fermentation, and production of quality fruits need more attention from the producers. However, use of technologically advanced instruments will assist the manufacturers of fruit wines in creating quality wines.

Global Fruit Wine Market: Overview

Fruit wine is prepared from the juice of a ripe fruit and fermented naturally with yeast. The alcohol formation in the fruit wine is through natural fermentation of the fruits and its content primarily varies in between 5% to 15%. In order to increase alcohol content, yeasts requires sugar for generation of alcohol. The process called chaptalization is an alcohol enrichment process by addition of sugar in the fruit wine. The typical difference between grape wine and other fruit wines is that in production of latter one, chaptalization along with some special enzymes are added to enhance its aroma quality. The grape wines are very common and has robust market across the globe due to the fact that grapes have sufficient content of sugar which is results in 10-14% alcohol and are more stable. Yet, fruit wine has gained popularity in the recent years with high level of acceptance in the market. This acceptance is gained due to the sustainability of fruit wines and consumer’s attraction towards trying new and innovative wines. Mostly fruit wines are matched perfect with spicy food cuisines such as Indian cuisines whereas grape wines such as red wine matches better with western cuisines. The purity of fruit wines depend on the use of wholly fresh fruits and without addition of flavours and dilution.

Global Fruit wine Market: Drivers and Restraints

Grape wine is far more famous when compared to fruit wines, but every grape vineyard requires specific cultivable land and atmosphere. The wine producer are becoming more flexible and adopting the current changing world. The shift from grape wine towards fruit wines is prevalent and being driven by the changing consumer preferences perception towards drinks. The consumers with perception of trying different variety are propelling the global fruit wine market. Besides, some of the perception towards consuming fruit wines such as refreshing taste, fits well with any type of cuisine, a quite royal and style brand, healthy etc. drives the global fruit wine market. Also, the inventory required in fruit wine production is less which further fuels the global fruit wine market.

However, the technical challenges such as acid stability, adjustments in sugar quantities for fruit wine manufacturers might restraint the global fruit wine market. Some of the challenges mostly faced by wine manufacturers includes, production of quality fruits, fermentation is a critical process, pH tests etc.

Global Fruit Wine Market: Region wise Outlook

The global fruit wine market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). APEJ holds the major share in the global fruit wine market. Countries such as India, China and South Korea are regarded as export potential types of countries. Followed by APEJ is North America and Europe and are expected to grow relatively at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. The global fruit wine market is anticipated to expand at a double digit CAGR growth due to rapid acceptance of fruit wines during the forecast period.

Global Fruit Wine Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global fruit wine market includes:

Field Stone Fruit Wines

Bruntys

Lyme Bay Cider Co Ltd

Wildberry Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

Ningxia Hong

Eckes-Granini Group

Bella Wine

TEUTONIC WINE COMPANY

Zhongbo Green Technology Co.,Ltd

Nashoba Valley Winery

