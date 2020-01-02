Global Algorithmic Trading Market Share 2025: Industry Size, Analysis by Types, Key Players, Top Region, Application, Product, Growth & Forecast Study

Orbis Research Market brilliance released a new research report of 92 pages on title ‘Global Algorithmic Trading Market’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers important players Such as Citadel, KCG, Optiver US, Spot Trading, Sun Trading, Virtu Financial, …,etc.

The Global Algorithmic Trading Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Algorithmic Trading market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Algorithmic trading is a method of executing a large order (too large to fill all at once) using automated pre-programmed trading instructions accounting for variables such as time, price, and volume to send small slices of the order (child orders) out to the market over time.

The Global Algorithmic Trading Industry report showcases the latest trends in the global and regional markets on all critical parameters which include technology, supplies, capacity, production, profit, price, and competition.

Top 10 took up more than 50% of the global market in 2016. Virtu Financial, KCG, DRW Trading, Optiver, IMC, Flow Traders, etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

In 2017, the global Algorithmic Trading market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2127671

Algorithmic Trading are mainly used in investment banks, pension funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, etc. And investment banks were the most widely used area which took up about 48% of the global total in 2016.

USA is the largest countries of Algorithmic Trading (trading service) in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 52% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 40%.

USA, Germany, UK, France, Belgium, Canada, Japan, etc. are now the key developers of Algorithmic Trading. There are some vendors with poor quality products in China, but the Chinese market is still much smaller than the USA at present.

Key players functioning within the global Algorithmic Trading market have been included in this report. Parameters such as company size, technology trends, competitive status, and new entrants have been provided for the below-listed companies.

Citadel

KCG

Optiver US

Tower Research Capital

Two Sigma Investments

DRW Trading

Flow Traders

Hudson River Trading

Jump Trading

RSJ Algorithmic Trading

Spot Trading

Sun Trading

Tradebot Systems

Virtu Financial

The global Algorithmic Trading market has been evaluated on the basis of market share, revenue, and future movement within each region, which offers the reader deeper insights into the market. Regions discussed in the report are

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, Algorithmic Trading can be split into

Small Business

Medium-sized Business

Large Business

Place a direct purchase order on this report @ http://orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/2127671

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Algorithmic Trading in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points from Tables of Content:

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Algorithmic Trading

Chapter Two: Global Algorithmic Trading Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

Chapter Four: Global Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States Algorithmic Trading Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Six: EU Algorithmic Trading Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Seven: Japan Algorithmic Trading Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eight: China Algorithmic Trading Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Nine: India Algorithmic Trading Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Algorithmic Trading Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Algorithmic Trading Market Dynamics

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Name: Hector Costello

Email: Send Email

Organization: Orbis Research

Address: 4144N Central Expressway, Suite 600, Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets