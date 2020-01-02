Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Market 2020: Trends, Size, Share, Types, Applications, In-depth Industry Analysis and Competitive landscape Forecast 2025

This report studies the Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4019464

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Robert Bosch

Aisin Seiki

Akebono Brake Industry

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting

Federal-Mogul Motorparts

Fras Le

Japan Brake Industrial

Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument

Nisshinbo Holdings

TMD Friction Holdings

Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

ZF

SGL Group

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Brake Pads

Brake Shoes

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-automotive-oem-brake-friction-parts-market-report-history-and-forecast-2014-2025-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Market Overview

1.1 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Product Overview

1.2 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Brake Pads

1.2.2 Brake Shoes

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Price by Type

1.4 North America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts by Type

1.5 Europe Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts by Type

1.6 South America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts by Type

Chapter Two: Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Market Share of Top 5 and Top Chapter Ten: Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Robert Bosch

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Robert Bosch Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Aisin Seiki

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Aisin Seiki Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Akebono Brake Industry

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Akebono Brake Industry Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Continental

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Continental Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Delphi Automotive

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Delphi Automotive Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Federal-Mogul Motorparts

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Federal-Mogul Motorparts Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Fras Le

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Fras Le Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Japan Brake Industrial

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Japan Brake Industrial Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Nisshinbo Holdings

3.12 TMD Friction Holdings

3.13 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

3.14 ZF

3.15 SGL Group

Chapter Four: Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico

4.4 Europe Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam

4.6 South America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa

Chapter Five: Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Application

5.1 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Segment by Application

5.1.1 Passenger Car

5.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

5.2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts by Application

5.4 Europe Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts by Application

5.6 South America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts by Application

Chapter Six: Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Market Forecast

6.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.3 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Brake Pads Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Brake Shoes Growth Forecast

6.4 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Forecast in Passenger Car

6.4.3 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Forecast in Commercial Vehicle

Chapter Seven: Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Eight: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

Chapter Nine: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Ten: Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4019464

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets