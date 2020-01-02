Global Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) Market by Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges to 2025

According to ORBIS RESEARCH industry statistics, The “Global Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”. In this Research Report offers primary, secondary or History data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Types, Products, Status, Size, Current or Upcoming Trend, Smart Key Players, Future Opportunities, Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast to 2025.

In 2018, the Global Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Customer Identity Access Management is a solution focused specifically on managing the identity, access and security of software applications, includes the ability to register & customers, manage identities, connect customers to internal and third-party applications, and scale across multiple customer bases, business units and partner offerings.

This report focuses on the global Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

SAP

IBM

Ping Identity

Okta

Oracle

ForgeRock

Janrain

LoginRadius

iWelcome

Globalsign

Trusona

Acuant

SailPoint

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Goverment

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Educational

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

