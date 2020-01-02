Global Endpoint Security Market 2019 Technology Growth, In-depth Analysis, Competitive Insights and Forecast Overview 2024

The Global Endpoint Security Market was valued at USD 11.18 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 19.69 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.92 %, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Enterprise use of SaaS-based or cloud-delivered endpoint security solutions continues to increase, due to various benefits, such as cost-savings with cloud storage, computing scalability, and low maintenance requirements.

– The rising number of mobile devices and enterprise endpoints and having access to critical enterprise data have created a huge demand for endpoint security solutions in the market, which is anticipated to drive the market.

– The growing data breaches cases globally are one of the most significant factors, forcing enterprises to adopt more decentralized and edge-based security techniques, hence, driving the demand for endpoint security. After the attacker compromises an endpoint, they laterally spread to other systems and accounts until they reach their primary objective.

– The emerging applications and business models, coupled with the falling device costs, have been driving the adoption rate of IoT, which is, consequently, influencing the number of connected devices, like connected cars, machines, meters, wearable, and consumer electronics.

– A huge challenge for the development of the endpoint security market is the consistent disappointment of controlling cyberattacks, which is a key restraint for the growth of the market. Enterprises look out for security patches, so as to fix bugs, but most of the time security authorities are not aware. In this way, the threat of cyberattacks focusing on end-point security is yet to come.

Endpoint security is a centralized approach for protecting all endpoints – servers, desktops, laptops, smartphones, and other IoT devices connected to the corporate IT network from cyber threats. The market is comprised of solutions that secure all endpoints in organizations, protecting against the threat, which includes malware and inbound network intrusion attempts. With the increasing number of mobiles and other touch devices, such as tablets and POS, endpoint security companies are designing software with increased management flexibility.

BFSI is Expected to Grow Significantly Over the Forecast Period

– The BFSI sector offers high potential for the market, as it is continuously experiencing the regional, terrorism, physical risks, criminal networks, and modern threats. The rising regulation in the finance sector is further contributing to the industry growth.

– As banks and financial services innovate and introduce new ranges of services and delivery channels, like online banking and mobile apps, the increment of data breaches arises and this lead to the momentum in advancement in cybersecurity and physical security. Due to the latest innovation in analytics, ethical hacking, and biometrics, companies are fueling for robust cybersecurity programs, supported by levels of governance, risk, and compliance.

– To take full advantage of the endpoint security, enterprises need to come up with more efficient and comprehensive enterprise management solutions, like LAN. McAfee is working to drive security integration, simplification, and streamlined management for financial services firms of all sizes, by leveraging new cloud security, machine learning, and user behavior monitoring technologies.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– North America is the major hub for all the major enterprises in the world. The expansion of the retail sector and the growth of IoT are driving the demand for smart devices and mobiles in the region.

– Moreover, due to the rising penetration of smartphones and the increasing number of online transactions, the demand for mobile device security software is expected to rise.

– Therefore, cyberattacks in North America, especially in the United States, are rising rapidly and have reached an all-time high, owing to the increasing number of connected devices in the region. In this region, due to the huge adoption of digital platforms and the growing trend of workforce mobility, data breaches are gaining more attention.

– With this rise in smart mobile devices, endpoint security becomes prominent for the organizations in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The endpoint security market is highly fragmented because of the presence of a number of vendors on the basis of all scale, i.e., small-scale, regional, and large multi-national scale. Due to intense rivalry in the market, all players are focusing on making clear value and unique propositions to differentiate their products and services from others. The well-established companies are making an effort to acquire small-scale vendors to enhance their portfolio.

– February 2019 – Symantec, an endpoint protection platform provider, announced its acquisition of Luminate for hybrid-based security. This technology may help Symantec to extend the power of integrated cyber defense in the cloud generation with full access to protection, monitoring, and continuous visibility.

– January 2019 – Sophos reported the acquisition of DarkBytes for MDR (Managed Detection and Response services). Sophos may use their partners to deliver those managed security offerings. The quality and engineering of the DarkBytes stage are expected to quicken Sophos’ arrangements to present worldwide managed security services that may eventually span endpoint, firewall, and mobile devices, wireless APs, etc.

