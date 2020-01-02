Global Smart Farming Market Report 2019

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Smart Farming Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Smart Farming Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (AGCO Ag Leader Technology DICKEY-john John Deere Raven Industries Auroras Farmers Edge Iteris PrecisionHawk Precision Planting Trimble)

Description

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Smart Farming industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Smart Farming market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 7.47% from 1410 million $ in 2014 to 1750 million $ in 2019, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Smart Farming market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Smart Farming will reach 2380 million $.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact BisReport

AGCO

Ag Leader Technology

DICKEY-john

John Deere

Raven Industries

Auroras

Farmers Edge

Iteris

PrecisionHawk

Precision Planting

Trimble

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation

Automation and control systems

Smart agriculture equipment and machinery

Industry Segmentation

Soil and crop management

Fleet management

Storage and irrigation management

Indoor farming

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

Table of Contents

Section 1 Smart Farming Product Definition

Section 2 Global Smart Farming Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Smart Farming Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Smart Farming Business Revenue

2.3 Global Smart Farming Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Smart Farming Business Introduction

3.1 AGCO Smart Farming Business Introduction

3.1.1 AGCO Smart Farming Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2019

3.1.2 AGCO Smart Farming Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 AGCO Interview Record

3.1.4 AGCO Smart Farming Business Profile

3.1.5 AGCO Smart Farming Product Specification

3.2 Ag Leader Technology Smart Farming Business Introduction

3.2.1 Ag Leader Technology Smart Farming Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2019

3.2.2 Ag Leader Technology Smart Farming Business Distribution by Region

3.2.3 Interview Record

3.2.4 Ag Leader Technology Smart Farming Business Overview

3.2.5 Ag Leader Technology Smart Farming Product Specification

3.3 DICKEY-john Smart Farming Business Introduction

3.3.1 DICKEY-john Smart Farming Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2019

3.3.2 DICKEY-john Smart Farming Business Distribution by Region

3.3.3 Interview Record

3.3.4 DICKEY-john Smart Farming Business Overview

3.3.5 DICKEY-john Smart Farming Product Specification

3.4 John Deere Smart Farming Business Introduction

3.5 Raven Industries Smart Farming Business Introduction

3.6 Auroras Smart Farming Business Introduction

…

Section 4 Global Smart Farming Market Segmentation (Region Level)

4.1 North America Country

4.1.1 United States Smart Farming Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.1.2 Canada Smart Farming Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.2 South America Country

4.2.1 South America Smart Farming Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.3 Asia Country

4.3.1 China Smart Farming Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.3.2 Japan Smart Farming Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.3.3 India Smart Farming Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.3.4 Korea Smart Farming Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.4 Europe Country

4.4.1 Germany Smart Farming Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.4.2 UK Smart Farming Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.4.3 France Smart Farming Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.4.4 Italy Smart Farming Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.4.5 Europe Smart Farming Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.5 Other Country and Region

4.5.1 Middle East Smart Farming Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.5.2 Africa Smart Farming Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.5.3 GCC Smart Farming Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.6 Global Smart Farming Market Segmentation (Region Level) Analysis 2014-2019

4.7 Global Smart Farming Market Segmentation (Region Level) Analysis

Section 5 Global Smart Farming Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

5.1 Global Smart Farming Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Market Size 2014-2019

5.2 Different Smart Farming Product Type Price 2014-2019

5.3 Global Smart Farming Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Analysis

Section 6 Global Smart Farming Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

6.1 Global Smart Farming Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Market Size 2014-2019

6.2 Different Industry Price 2014-2019

6.3 Global Smart Farming Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Analysis

Section 7 Global Smart Farming Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

7.1 Global Smart Farming Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Sales Volume and Share 2014-2019

7.2 Global Smart Farming Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Analysis

Section 8 Smart Farming Market Forecast 2019-2024

8.1 Smart Farming Segmentation Market Forecast (Region Level)

8.2 Smart Farming Segmentation Market Forecast (Product Type Level)

8.3 Smart Farming Segmentation Market Forecast (Industry Level)

8.4 Smart Farming Segmentation Market Forecast (Channel Level)

Section 9 Smart Farming Segmentation Product Type

9.1 Automation and control systems Product Introduction

9.2 Smart agriculture equipment and machinery Product Introduction

Section 10 Smart Farming Segmentation Industry

10.1 Soil and crop management Clients

10.2 Fleet management Clients

10.3 Storage and irrigation management Clients

10.4 Indoor farming Clients

Section 11 Smart Farming Cost of Production Analysis

11.1 Raw Material Cost Analysis

11.2 Technology Cost Analysis

11.3 Labor Cost Analysis

11.4 Cost Overview

Section 12 Conclusion

