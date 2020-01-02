Glycosylated Peptide Market- Competitive Analysis & Global Outlook (2027)

Glycosylated Peptide Market Report 2019-2027 includes a comprehensive analysis of the present Market. The report starts with the basic Glycosylated Peptide industry overview and then goes into each and every detail.

Peptide drugs are potential therapeutic agent used against several disease attributing to its features high activity, target specificity, low toxicity, and minimal non-specific or drug–drug interactions. The low physicochemical properties such as poor membrane permeability and low target specific action when administered orally demands for improved peptide drug. Glycosylation of peptides is a promising strategy to modulate the physicochemical properties of peptide drugs and for penetration of peptides across biological membranes. Glycosylation of a peptide can be of two type N-linked glycosylation or O-linked glycosylation. Glycosylation of peptide drug enhances bioactivity, selectivity and prolong half-life of therapeutic drug. Advantages offered by glycosylated peptide over conventional peptide drug are the key factor driving growth of the glycosylated peptide market. For instance, Amgen’s Aranesp is used for treatment of anemia associated with chronic renal failure (CRF), having 5 N-linked oligosaccharide chain, which has three fold longer half-life as compared to Epogen, a 3 N-linked oligosaccharide chain. Furthermore, product approvals, inorganic strategies by key players, and various application of glycosylated peptide are some of the factors driving growth of the glycosylated peptide market.

Glycosylated Peptide Market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Glycosylated Peptide sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including: Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bachem Holding AG, GlyTech, Inc., Sussex Research Laboratories Inc., Samsung Bioepis, and Celltrion Inc.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc), South America (Brazil, Argentina etc) & Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Region Segmentation:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

