Gynecology Devices Market To Exhibit Skyrocketing Expansion During 2018 -2026

The demand within the global market for gynaecology devices market has been rising on account of advancements in the domain of women’s health, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). Gynaecology devices are fielded with the intent to help in safe, sound, and timely delivery of babies by pregnant women. The presence of multiple vendors in the global gynaecology devices has led to extreme fragmentation within the market. The leading vendors within the global gynaecology devices market have made commendable efforts to increase their market value. Furthermore, the medium-sized vendors are also making realistic efforts to go a notch higher in their quest for recognition.

Mergers and acquisitions are expected to play a strategic role in defining the competitive landscape of the global gynaecology devices market. The presence of several small vendors in this market increases the possibility of acquisitions in the years to come. Moreover, the key vendors in the global gynaecology devices market are looking to expand their geographical reach. There is stellar demand for improved services within gynaecology, and this factor shall in turn lead to better research initiatives in the field of gynaecology. The key vendors in the global gynaecology devices market are Medtronic, Hologic, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, and Richard Wolf Gmbh.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the global gynaecology devices market would expand at a steady CAGR of 4.1% over the period between 2018 and 2026. Furthermore, the total value of the global market for gynaecology devices market held a total value of US$ 16,840.95 Mn in 2017. On the basis of geography, the global market for gynaecology devices is projected to be led by the North American region. On the basis of product type, the demand for surgical devices is expected to escalate in the years to follow.



⦿ Structural Changes in Healthcare Sector

The global market for gynaecology devices has been escalating at a stellar pace due to structural changes in the healthcare fraternity. The focus given to women’s health across several emerging economies has played a vital role in market growth. Moreover, awareness campaigns about gynaecological care have also generated tremendous demand within the global gynaecology devices market. It is an established doctrine that the field of gynaecology has received utmost attention from several regional governments. This factor has also aided the growth of the global gynaecology devices market in recent times. It is expected that the presence of a well-performing female healthcare domain would aid market growth in the years to follow.

⦿ North America to Witness Paced Growth

The presence of a stellar sector for healthcare in first-world nations such as the US and Canada has aided the growth of the gynaecology devices market in North America. The wide range of campaigns launched for educating and informing women about their health has also played a major role in market growth. Trained gynaecologists and medical experts in the region have also played to the advantage of the regional market. Other factors such as favourable medical reimbursements in Canada have also aided regional market growth.

The review is based on TMR’s report titled, “Gynecology Devices Market (Product Type – Surgical Devices (Gynecological endoscopes (Hysteroscopes, Colposcopes, Resectoscopes, Laparoscopes, Endoscopic imaging systems), Endometrial ablation devices (Hydrothermal endometrial ablation devices, Radiofrequency endometrial ablation devices, Balloon endometrial ablation devices, Other endometrial ablation devices (cryoablation, microwave ablation, laser ablation)), Gynecologic fluid management systems, Female sterilization and contraceptive devices ( Permanent birth control devices, Temporary birth control devices)), Hand Instruments (Vaginal Speculum, Tenaculum, Curettes, Trocars, Biopsy forceps, Other hand instruments), Diagnostic Imaging Systems (Ultrasound, Mammography), Gynecological Chairs (Fixed-height gynecological chairs, Adjustable-height gynecological chairs) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 -2026”.

⦿ The global gynaecology devices market is segmented as:

By Product Type

Surgical Devices

Endoscopic Imaging Systems

Hand Instruments

Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Others

By Region