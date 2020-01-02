Halal Food Market Growing Demand, Trends and Forecasts 2026 | Nestle, Cargill, Nema Food Company, Midamar, Namet Gida

The Arabic word for permitted. Halal is commonly seen as Halal which means food that is permitted under Islamic guidelines as found in the Qu-ran Most food and drinks are considered Halal unless they are clearly stated as forbidden in the Qu-ran (holy book of Islam) and hadith (prophetic traditions).

The Global Halal Food Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2020-2026. The Halal Food Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It offers the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Halal Food Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The global Halal Food market is valued at 1244.8 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 1676.9 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

For the demand of Halal Food product, there is still a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products and excessed capacity of low-end products. There is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts.

Major Players in Halal Food market are:

Nestle, Cargill, Nema Food Company, Midamar, Namet Gida, Banvit Meat and Poultry, Carrefour, Isla Delice, Casino, Tesco, Halal-ash, Al Islami Foods, BRF, Unilever, Kawan Foods, QL Foods, Ramly Food Processing, China Haoyue Group, Arman Group, Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food, Tangshan Falide Muslim Food, Allanasons Pvt, and Other.

Most important types of Halal Food covered in this report are:

Fresh Products

Frozen Salty Products

Processed Products

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of Halal Food market covered in this report are:

Restaurant

Hotel

Home

Other

The halal industry is based on a belief that Muslims should eat food and use goods such as cosmetics that are “halalan toyibban”, which means permissible and wholesome. In fact, the halal market is non-exclusive to Muslims, and has gained increasing acceptance among non- Muslim consumers who associate halal with ethical consumerism.

Actually, the halal industry has now expanded beyond the food sector to include pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, health products, toiletries and medical devices as well as service sector components such as logistics, marketing, print and electronic media, packaging, branding, and financing. In addition, the halal food marketplace is emerging as one of the most profitable and influential market arenas in the world food business today.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of halal food increases with the 8.14% average growth rate. East Asia and Middle East & North Africa are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 56.83% of the global consumption volume in total.

Major Regions that plays a vital role in Halal Food market are:

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

-South America (Brazil etc.)

-Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Influence of the Halal Food market report

–Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Halal Food market.

–Halal Food market recent innovations and major events.

–Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Halal Food market-leading players.

–Conclusive study about the growth plot of Halal Food market for forthcoming years.

–In-depth understanding of Halal Food market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

–Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Halal Food market.

