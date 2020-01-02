High Temperature Filters Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions

High temperature filtration is defined as filtration above normal operational temperature, where traditional filters use is not possible. Indeed, it is initially designed for electric power generation, but now a days it is commonly use in process industry. Furthermore, it also provide various advantages such as strong and high finished execution, better integration of filtration into entire process, high efficiency, high filtration area, and other advantages. Moreover, it is use for various applications including use in drying ovens, separation of gaseous components through sorption and catalytic processes, separation of combustible dust, avoidance of condensation and excursions below the acid dew point, recovery of thermal energy of the exhaust gas drying units or near heating units, automotive industry and related component manufacturers. Further, it is applicable in various industries such as oil and gas, pharmaceutical, industrial, power generation, microelectronics, automotive, and amongst others.

High temperature filters market – Competitive Landscape

In October 2018, Camfil Group introduced new Gold Series X-Flo industrial dust collector, it is designed to handle airflows up to 6,000 cfm

introduced new Gold Series X-Flo industrial dust collector, it is designed to handle airflows up to 6,000 cfm In July 2018, MANN+HUMMEL GMBH, announced the launch of new MANN-FILTER C 25 024 air filter. It is designed to offer good separation efficiency

announced the launch of new MANN-FILTER C 25 024 air filter. It is designed to offer good separation efficiency In June 2018, Camfil Group, announced that it has signed agreement with Salvador Escoda in order to expand Camfil’s Supply in Spain. Furthermore, as per the agreement Camfil will supply products in Salvador Escoda stores for various segments including filter segment, air pollution control segment, and industrial air cleaners

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation manufacture and market the motion and control technologies and systems for various industrial, aerospace, and mobile markets. The company operates in two segments, aerospace systems and diversified industrial. Diversified industrial segment delivers pneumatic, hydraulic, and electromechanical components and systems for users and builders of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment. The company serves customer in more than 50 countries

Camfil Group

Camfil Group is a global provider of air filtration, developing and manufacturing sustainable clean air solutions that protect environment. The company provide customers with sustainable air filtration products and services such as Clean Processes, Comfort Air, Clean Processes and Power Systems. The company has 26 manufacturing plants and six R&D sites across the world

Freudenberg Tecnologie di Filtrazione S.a.s.

Founded in 1957, Freudenberg Tecnologie di Filtrazione S.a.s. in Weinheim, Germany. It is a diversified manufacturing company that integrates technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions to customers in air and water filtration

Pall Corporation

Founded in 1946, Pall Corporation is headquartered in Port Washington, New York, the U.S., Pall Corporation is global player in development and manufacturing of high-tech filtration, separation, and purification systems. In May 2015, the company was acquired by Danaher Corporation based in Washington D.C., the U.S. for US$ 13.8 Bn

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, the U.S. Donaldson Company, Inc. is a one of the key players and worldwide provider of filtration systems. It has a diversified portfolio in the engine and industrial filtration product segments. In 2015, company acquired Northern Technical LLC based in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, Innovative Filtration Technologies USA based in Harrisonville, Missouri, the U.S., Engineered Products Company based in Waterloo, Iowa, the U.S., and Industries Partmo S.A. based in Colombia

MANN+HUMMEL GMBH

Established in 1941, MANN+HUMMEL GMBH is headquartered in Ludwigsburg, Germany. The company develops, manufactures, and markets the filtration solution. It also develops filtration solutions motor cars, industrial applications, clean air in interior spaces, sustainable use of water, and others.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets