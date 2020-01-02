Huawei approach Indian developers with $1 billion fund

Huawei has come up with new technology news for its users. The Chinese telecom major Huawei and its sub-brand Honor have approached Indian app developers. Their purpose is to introduce a mobile service like which Google offers. Huawei has brought this new technology news after US companies withdrew their hardware and software supply.

Surprisingly, Huawei and Honor Company are willing to offer up to USD 17,000 to app developers to enable their app published as Huawei mobile service (HMS). Meanwhile, mobile operating systems of US-based companies charge developers for publishing the mobile app.

As per the company’s presentation, the app will probably be paying this amount for easy functioning and provision of services such as texting, navigation, etc.

What Huawei has to say about this new initiative?

It seems that this telecom company will be providing USD 20, as an incentive for a combination of HMS with the apps.

Charles Peng, CEO of Huawei and Honor India and consumer group has spoken to PTI, “We have announced that we will pay developers for publishing heir app in our app gallery. If they can publish without GMS (Google Mobile Service), there will be additional incentives.”

In addition to this, Charles Peng has also said, “Another set of incentives will be given if they integrate their app with HMS,”

Peng has also announced that HMS will be available for other smartphones as well.

He mentioned, “We are open. We will share HMS with other mobile phone makers as well.”

More about the programme

It has been revealed from the sources that the telecom company is considering over 150 apps in India to combine them with HMS. A few of apps such as MakeMyTrip, Music app Gaana has been already integrated into Huawei’s forum.

Charles Peng has also announced that they aim to continue their collaboration with Android and they will soon introduce a new Android smartphone.

He also described HMS that this platform will be accessible for the mobile phones that don’t support GMS. HMS will be a productive option for such mobile phones.

This technology news can bring huge investment in India, as their numerous apps can be registered. It will be a new technological advancement in India. India is already working hard to make a name in the technological sector. The new initiative will probably boost its economy.

About the vast network of Huawei

Huawei is one of the leading communication companies having more than three billion customers all around the world. The company was founded in 1987. Over 188,000 employees are working with Huawei in a large group that functions in over 170 countries and regions.

Earlier this year, the US government had cut off the technology hardware and software access-US has imposed restrictions on its domestic technology companies from providing hardware and software.

The US ban over the provision of technology to Huawei affected the US-China trade negotiation. China was ready to talk to the US under the condition that the US lift the ban. The US agreed to begin again the trade for components not critical to national security while the US kept on imposing the ban.

However, Huawei did not stop functioning and continued working without GMS. It does not remain outdated without the use of Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps, Navigation, and others.

Why is India a preferable option for investment?

India is a developing country. However, it is struggling hard to make a name in the technological world. According to data, India stands third in the ranking among the most attractive investment destinations for technology in the world. India is heading towards modernization, as they keep working for advancement as a key element for economic growth. Apart from that, India had also experimented sending a satellite to the moon (although it filed by just a few kilometers.) thus, India is one of the top countries in the world in the field of scientific research and has managed to be one of the top five countries of space exploration. Various apps have also been developed in India. It means India is a good option to select for investment.

Huawei has also reached to app developing companies operating in other countries as well before it contacted Indian app developers. It seems that Huawei is ready to give tough competition to Google and US-based companies in the future by bringing HMS in the market. Although the China-based telecom company is already one of the most preferable choices in smartphones, new advancements will set a new trend in the market.

