Hybrid Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Size, Segmentation, Application 2027

Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) are the ones which use light instead of electric signals in order to transfer information within a circuit unlike the electronic integrated circuits (EIC) that uses electric electrons for the same purpose. Several optical devices such as optical amplifiers, multiplexers, de-multiplexers, optical lasers, attenuators and also detectors are integrated on to a Photonic Integrated Circuit. The pivotal difference between PIC and electronic IC is the material that is used for the fabrication. While the latter uses silicon as the dominant material, the material used in the former depends on the purpose of the device. Hybrid PIC technology uses the combination of both, PIC and electronic IC for the transfer of signal.

Hybrid PIC is still a developing technology. However, the technology is catching up fast with the availability of highly integrated transmitters, switches, and optical phased arrays. Hybrid PICs is gaining popularity with the major players being active in the development of this technology. The key manufacturers are making concentrated efforts in order to improve the efficiency and capability of the hybrid PICs. They are also focusing on giving customers, tailor made solutions for their use.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=59349

The development of silicon as a viable semiconductor substrate for photonic components is making the integration of PICs and ICs more feasible. Additionally, various technology institutions are receiving grants from various science foundations for carrying out experiments of hybrid PIC technology in various use cases and making them more efficient. Furthermore, the PIC providers are working on using this technology for ultra-low-noise microwave generation, free-space beam-steering chips, and high-speed transmitters for interconnects, and among other such host of applications.

There is growing need for medium and large scale integration of components in the range of tens of thousands of components on a single chip. This results in reduced overall size of the device in which they are deployed. This is expected to be the primary growth driver for the hybrid photonic integrated circuit market. As the devices are getting shorter, there is a growing need to develop miniature components which have lower power consumption while ensuring high level of efficiency. Additionally, packing costs are also reduced as optical and electrical interfaces are minimized. Furthermore, the coupling of silicon to the ultra-low loss waveguide (ULLW) platform is anticipated to open up a plethora of possibilities where the hybrid silicon PICs can get access to meter-length delay lines, narrow-band filters in the megahertz range, and multiplexers with large channel count and narrow channel spacing. This is expected to be the further assist the market growth.

Furthermore, the hybrid PICs offer the benefit of economies of scale with their 200mm silicon substrates and CMOS-compatible fabrication technology. This factor is also expected to affect the market growth positively. However, the current transistor density in PIC technology is still on the micron scale while it is in the range of about a hundred million transistors per millimeter in the electronic ICs. This factor may affect the market growth adversely. Nevertheless, the increase efforts by the manufacturers to combat the challenges posed in the hybrid PIC technology presents significant growth opportunities for the market.

Request Customization @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=59349

The hybrid photonic integrated circuit has been segmented on the basis of type, application and geography. Based on the type, the hybrid photonic integrated circuit market is divided into quantum dots, graphene, silicon and others. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into optical fiber communications, biomedical, optical fiber sensor, quantum computing and others. As per geography, the hybrid photonic integrated circuit market has been divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Some of the major players in the hybrid photonic integrated circuit market include OneChip Photonics, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Avago Technologies, Intel Corporation, Ciena Corporation, JDS Uniphase Inc., Oclaro Inc, NeoPhotonic Corporation, Broadcom, and among others.