Hybrid Vehicles Market to Soar Through Key End-use Industries During the Forecast Period – 2026

Hybrid Vehicles Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026” offers detailed insights and in-depth research on the global hybrid vehicles market over a 10-year forecast period 2016 – 2026. The report covers the important factors driving the growth of the global hybrid vehicles market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments shaping the dynamics of the global hybrid vehicles market and other insights across various key segments.

The report identifies the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the global hybrid vehicles market. Changing trends are also analysed and incorporated in the report to equip the client with exhaustive information about the market resulting in better decision making. Macroeconomic factors that directly and indirectly affect the growth of the global hybrid vehicles market are also incorporated in the report.

Global Hybrid Vehicles market segmentation

To understand and assess opportunities in the global Hybrid Vehicles market, we have divided the report into three sections based on market segmentation as under:

By Product Type

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug–In Hybrid Vehicle

By Engine Type

Gasoline

Hybrid

Diesel

By Power Train Configuration

Parallel Hybrid

Series Hybrid

Power Split Hybrid

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Japan

The market value for all segments is taken in US$ Mn and the market volume is also identified in units for all the segments.

A section of the report highlights country-wise hybrid vehicles demand. It provides a market outlook for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the global hybrid vehicles market, including the new technological developments as well as product offerings for niche applications in the global hybrid vehicles market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. The report provides details market share analysis of the hybrid vehicles market on the basis of key manufacturers. Detailed profiles of manufacturers are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global Hybrid Vehicles market.

Key players operating in the global market are General Motors Company, Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG, Ford Motor Company, Audi AG, Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC, Hyundai Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, MAN SE, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., and Renault SA.

