Immersion Oil Market to Reach around US$ 88 Mn by 2025; Rise in Usage of Microscopes in Life Science and Health Care Industry

The global immersion oil market was valued at around US$ 55 Mn in 2016 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 5% from 2017 to 2025, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Immersion Oil – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025.’ Expansion of the global immersion oil market is driven by the risea in demand from diagnostics laboratories and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. The immersion oil market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. Innovations in microscopy sciences and the rise in usage of microscopes in life science and the health care industry are likely to propel the immersion oil market in the region.

Rise in Usage of Microscopes in Life Science and Health Care Industry

Rise in the usage of the microscopes in the life sciences and health care industries are likely to propel the immersion oil market. Presently, various researches are being carried out mostly in the field of cell biology and histology. Rapid developments such as improvements in sample labelling, contrast, illumination, resolution, signal detection, and data processing have occurred at all stages of microscopy experiments and are expected to significantly boost the market. However, very small number of research studies carried out on immersion oils, individually, is likely to hamper the immersion oil market.

Rise in Demand for High and Low Temperature Sustaining Oil is Boosting the Demand for Synthetic Oil

Based on type, the immersion oil market can be segmented into paraffin oil, cedar wood oil, synthetic oil, and others. Synthetic oil has possesses numerous properties in comparison to other oils, such as it has high temperature resistance and it does not change its color with age. Synthetic oil segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the immersion oil market, as it is replacing the traditionally used cedar wood oil. Synthetic oil is widely used in normal light microscopy and for the elevated temperatures due to its properties mentioned above. Developing countries such as China, India, and Japan are expected to witness an increase the usage of synthetic oil, leading to increase in its demand.