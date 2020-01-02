Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

Multiprotocol gateways are gateways with the capability of communicating through multiple communication protocols such as Ethernet Powerlink, Ethernet/IP, Ether CAT, PROFINET, BT, LoRa, SERCOS, and Wi-Fi

Industrial multiprotocol gateways are increasingly being adopted in the automation sector. This factor is expected to drive the global industrial multiprotocol gateways market in the next few years.

Global Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market: Dynamics

Growing development of system-on-chip (SOC) for multiprotocol communication is considered to be a key factor driving the global industrial multiprotocol gateways market

System-on-chip supports multiple wireless standards. Thus, providers of chips and modules are offering system-on-chip to enable gateways to support multiple protocols.

Furthermore, growing prominence of IoT (Internet of Things) gateways is another key factor driving the industrial multiprotocol gateways market. The IoT technology is increasingly gaining prominence across various industries, owing to supporting gateway protocols. This helps in smooth communication among different networks.

IoT ecosystem comprises several layers including collection and distribution layer, measurement component layer, and analysis layer.

Usage of IoT gateways is increasing also due to rise in the volume of data generated through IoT devices.

Moreover, IoT gateway is gaining popularity and this results into development of new generation IoT gateways with improved level of overall system responsiveness. Thus, development of IoT gateways is expected to positively impact the global industrial multiprotocol gateways market in the next few years.

However, use of traditional mechanisms is expected to limit the growth of industrial multiprotocol gateways market during the forecast period. Small-scale networks use transparent mode communications, while, for large-scale networks, latency can occur, particularly in case of high traffic in the network. This is resulting in wastage of network bandwidth and SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition).

Thus, obstacles caused by the use of traditional mechanisms are anticipated to restrain the global industrial multiprotocol gateways market in the near future

Global Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market: Segmentation

Based on product, the global industrial multiprotocol gateways market can be segmented into remote monitoring, product optimization, and preventive maintenance

Based on end-user, the global industrial multiprotocol gateways market can be bifurcated into process industries and discrete industries. Process industries is anticipated to be the prominent end-user segment of the global industrial multiprotocol gateways market during the forecast period.

The segment is anticipated to gain market share and, thereby, maintain its dominance in the global industrial multiprotocol gateways market during the forecast period

Europe to Lead Global Market for Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways

In terms of region, the global industrial multiprotocol gateways market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Europe held majority of the market share in 2018 and is likely to retain the leading position in the global industrial multiprotocol gateways market from 2019 to 2027

Rising demand for multiprotocol communication from several end-use industries led by growing adoption of automation in the production process is expected to drive the global industrial multiprotocol gateways market in Europe during the forecast period.

Germany and U.K. are likely to account prominent share of the industrial multiprotocol gateways market in Europe by the end of the forecast period due to significant presence of multiprotocol gateways vendors.

North America is likely to hold a fair market share by the end of the forecast period owing to the expansion of process industries and this results into growing demand for industrial multiprotocol gateways.

