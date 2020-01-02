Inserts & Cushion for Packaging Market Anticipated To Predict A Promising Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

In today’s world, the root of packaging lies in the safety of a product during its transportation or the time before product purchase or consumption. Numerous packaging options today offer enhanced aesthetic values to the product from varied industries with inserts & cushion for Packaging to emerge as one of the protective packaging solution that adheres to the basic property of protection. Inserts & cushion are separators that protect the fragile product from any damage due to sudden impact, shaking or vibration during shipment between manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and consumers.

Manufacturers of inserts & cushion readily prefer foaming material such as expanded polystyrene (EPS), expanded polypropylene (EPP) and expanded polyethylene (EPE) which are injected into molds, heated with steam, causing them to swell and thus solidified into the desired shape. Inserts & cushion are applied in safe shipping of electronic products such as computers, transistor, registers, etc. as well as in transit of sensitive products such as glass, ceramics, porcelain, etc.

Global Inserts & Cushion for Packaging Market: Drivers & Restraints

Changing consumer lifestyle with growing per capita income is fueling the demand for consumer products across the globe. Applications of inserts & cushion packaging results into the protection of goods as well as safe delivery. Inserts & cushion packaging is expected to witness healthy investments in the protective packaging market, particularly in developing countries. However, recycling of scrapped inserts & cushion packaging products being dumped remains a critical challenge for manufacturers across the globe. Growing consumption of inserts & cushion has badly affected the environment as these becomes useless after their packaging use. Continuous dumping of such inserts & cushion is forcing the regulatory bodies to induce harsh recycling protocols for the market players.

Global Inserts & Cushion for Packaging Market: Segmentation

The global inserts & cushion for packaging market is segmented as follows

On the basis of product type, the inserts & cushion for packaging market is segmented into

Foam packaging

Rigid packaging Insert Trays Die Cut Inserts Others



On the basis of material type, the inserts & cushion packaging market is segmented into

Expanded polystyrene (EPS)

Expanded polyethylene (EPE)

Expanded polypropylene (EPP)

Paper and Paperboard

Others

On the basis of end use industry, the inserts & cushion packaging market is segmented into:

Electronics

Personal Care

E-commerce

Others

Global Inserts & Cushion Packaging Market: Segmentation Overview

Inserts & cushion packaging is in high demand for safe shipping of electronic products as well as also in e-commerce packaging industry. Based on the product type, foam packaging type is expected to dominate the inserts & cushion packaging market over the forecast period. By material type, expanded polystyrene (EPS) has excellent insulating properties and can widely be shaped to almost any need.

Global Inserts & Cushion Packaging Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the inserts & cushion for packaging market is segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Among the regions, the inserts & cushion for packaging market is presently being dominated by the regions which show a quantitative demand in consumer goods, particularly made from the e-commerce portals. North America and European countries are likely to grow linearly over the forecast period as the market for protective packaging are well established in this region. Asia Pacific region, especially the developing economies such as India & China are expected to emerge as the most lucrative market for the growth of inserts & cushion over the coming years, as a result of the rise in disposable incomes and the booming consumer products industry. Likewise, Latin America and MEA are likely to create opportunities for the inserts & cushion manufacturers over the forecast period. Overall, the global inserts & cushion packaging market is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Inserts & Cushion Packaging Market: Key Players

Some of the key players that operate in the inserts & cushion packaging market across the globe are DS Smith Plc, UFP Technologies, Inc., AFP Inc., Reflex packaging Inc., Salazar Packaging, Plastifoam Company and Green Packaging Group.

