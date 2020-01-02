Interventional Radiology Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2018 to 2026

Global Interventional Radiology market is expected to reach USD 55.5% Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5 % during the forecast period.

The Global Interventional Radiology market is segmented based on based on product, procedure, application, and region. Based on the product – MRI systems, ultrasound imaging systems, CT scanners, angiography systems, fluoroscopy systems, biopsy devices, other devices. Among the procedures – angiography, angioplasty, biopsy devices, embolization, thrombolysis, vertebroplasty, nephrostomy, other procedures. Based on application – cardiology, urology & nephrology, oncology, gastroenterology, other applications. By region – North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa

Interventional radiology is also known as vascular radiology. It is providing minimally invasive image-guided diagnosis and treatment of disease. It includes fluoroscopy, ultrasound, computed tomography [CT] or magnetic resonance imaging [MRI]). Interventional radiology has the number of advantage include risk, pain and recovery time often reduces, it is less expensive than surgery or other alternatives.

Get More Information about : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/10396

Major Market Drivers:

• Increasing interventional radiology application.

• Rising prevalence of cancer.

• Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

• Technology advancement in interventional radiology devices.

Restraint:

• Risk of high radiation exposure to limit the use of CT scanners.

• Shortage of helium which is the major challenge for MRI manufacturer and healthcare facilities.

• Less reimbursement scenario hinders the growth.

Global Interventional Radiology market

Strategic Developments in the Global Interventional Radiology Market:

In 2018, Guerbet was completely acquired accurate medical therapeutics. By this acquisition, the company enhances their presence. In 2015, Boston Scientific acquired CeloNova Biosciences. By this acquisition, company enhanced product portfolio in interventional radiology business.

Product Insights:

MRI system and ultrasound imaging system segment are expected to reveal exponential CAGR throughout the forecast period due to, increasing interventional radiology application and rising prevalence of cancer across the globe.

The North American region is playing the principal role in the global interventional radiology market due to increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and technology advancement in interventional radiology devices in the U.S. and Canada. Though, Asia-Pacific will be the second major market in the proximate. The presence of innovative advanced technology, increasing interventional radiology application and the rising prevalence of cancer in the region

Request for Discount : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/10396

Scope of the Global Interventional Radiology Market:

Global Interventional Radiology Market, By Product

• MRI systems

• Ultrasound imaging systems

• CT scanners, angiography systems

• Fluoroscopy Systems

• Biopsy devices

• Others

Global Interventional Radiology Market, By Procedure

• Angiography

• Angioplasty

• Biopsy devices

• Embolization

• Thrombolysis

• Vertebroplasty

• Nephrostomy

• Others

Global Interventional Radiology Market, By Application

• Cardiology

• Urology & Nephrology

• Oncology

• Gastroenterology

• Others

Global Interventional Radiology Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Interventional Radiology Market:

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• GENERAL ELECTRIC

• CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

• Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

• Hitachi Medical Corporation

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Medtronic

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

• Agfa-Gevaert Group.

• Carestream Health

• Esaote SpA.

• Samsung Medison Co., Ltd

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

• Stryker

• Cook Group

• Emergence Teleradiology LLC

• Agilent Technologies, Inc

• Carestream Health

• Barco Electronic Systems Pvt. Ltd.

• Elekta AB

• Nordion (Canada) Inc.

• PLANMED OY

• Hologic Inc.

• SectraAB,Atlantis Wordwide

• NCD Corporation,Sharedimaging

• All Star X-ray

• Amber

• Jones X-Ray

• OzarkImaging

• EXCEL IMAGING, INC.

• AMD Technologies, Inc.

• ScImageInc

• SonoSite, Inc.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

• Current and future of global deep global interventional radiology market, the outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

• The segment that is predictable to lead the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

• Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period.

• The latest innovative developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players.