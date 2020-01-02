Janitorial Cleaning Equipment Market: Rise in Number of Business Establishment and Residential Floor Spaces to Drive Market

Janitorial Cleaning Equipment and Supplies – products providing a safe and germ free environment

Janitorial cleaning equipment and supplies include all equipment and supplies that are required to clean a particular area by a janitor. These include brooms, vacuums, mops, buckets, gloves, wipes, etc.

The commercial cleaning industry has experienced unprecedented growth in the past two years.

With rise in the number of buildings worldwide and consistent hygiene requirements, the global janitorial cleaning equipment and supplies market is expected to grow in the near future.

Global Janitorial Cleaning Equipment and Supplies Market – Dynamics

Rise in Number of Business Establishment and Residential Floor Spaces to Drive Janitorial Cleaning Equipment and Supplies Market

Economic growth is leading to development of building establishments, which is likely to drive the global janitorial cleaning equipment and supplies market. With increase in number of buildings, the need to keep office spaces clean is anticipated to drive the demand for janitorial cleaning equipment and supplies. Additionally, construction of residential properties globally due to various macro level factors, such as rapid urbanization, government subsidies, interest rates, etc., is projected to fuel the growth of the janitorial cleaning equipment and supplies market during the forecast period.

Availability of Cheap Labor in Developing Countries to Hamper Global Market

Availability of low cost manual workforce in several developing countries is likely to hinder the growth of the overall janitorial cleaning equipment and supplies market. This can be attributed to the presence of substitutes for janitorial cleaning equipment and supplies. This restraints the growth of the global janitorial cleaning equipment and supplies market.

Global Janitorial Cleaning Equipment Market: Regional

North America to hold a prominent share of the Global Janitorial Cleaning Equipment Market

Geographically, the global janitorial cleaning equipment market can be bifurcated into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

North America region is broken down and analyzed at country-level including the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. The janitorial cleaning equipment market in Europe when broken down to country level includes Germany, France, the U.K. and Rest of Europe. On a similar note Asia Pacific janitorial cleaning equipment market include China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa janitorial cleaning equipment market analysis include GCC countries, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America janitorial cleaning equipment market is bifurcated into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest janitorial cleaning equipment market due to rise in commercial and industrial activities, rise in population, increase in disposable income, etc.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period

Global Janitorial Cleaning Equipment and Supplies Market – Competition Landscape

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

3M

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Tennant Company

EUREKA S.p.A. Unipersonale

Hako GmbH,

Intelligent Cleaning Equipment (HK) Co. Ltd.,

COMAC S.p.A.,

Newell Brands

Minuteman Intl, etc.

