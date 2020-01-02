Legal Software Market Research Technology Outlook 2019-2025

The Legal Software Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Legal Software market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Legal Software Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

AbacusNext, LOGICBit Software, Tyler Technologies, Pioneer Technology Group, Alliance Renewable Technologies, Smokeball, MyCase, WealthCounsel, Logikcull, Relativity, Everlaw, LexisNexis, Exterro, Nextpoint, Zapproved, Matteroom.

The global Legal Software Market is expected to reach approximately US$ 680 Million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 30.5% from 2019 to 2025.

The machine learning market is restrained due to lack of awareness among law firms. Data, information and knowledge together constitute a vital business asset for law firms in decision making process. Law firms face an increasingly competitive market as large accounting firms are re-establishing their legal practices and reducing the amount of work available to the legal firms. According to survey by Bloomberg Law, only 24% of law firms use machine learning or AI indicating the knowledge gap an underuse of the technology. The lack of awareness thus hampers the growth of the market.

Increasing demand for intelligent business processes in law firms is driving the growth of machine learning market. Intelligent business process includes adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning in the business processes. AI is the development of system that has the ability to perform tasks requiring human intelligence. Software solutions are highly adopted in developed countries like the USA to achieve benefits, such as contract management and efficient legal data analysis. Machine learning helps legal firms and professionals to manage their huge data and derive insights from them. According to 2018 Legal Technology Survey Report by ABA Surveying, 35% of respondents from large firms with over 500 attorneys reported they used AI and 16% of respondents at firms with 100 or more attorneys were most likely considering an AI purchase. The growing demand to adopt machine learning in the law firms drives the market.

Conflict Check Software

Court Management Software

Document Drafting Solutions Software

eDiscovery Software

Others

Government

Commercial Use

Other

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

