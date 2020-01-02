Loop Calibrators Market – Industry Trends, Key Drivers, Forecast 2027

Global Loop Calibrators Market: Introduction

Loop calibrators are utilized to compare electric readings with regulatory standards and correct deviations of electrical measuring tools including transformer flicker meters, arm meters, angle meters, voltmeters, and watt meters

Loop calibrators with high storage capacity are gaining importance among users. This factor is expected to drive the global loop calibrators market during the forecast period

In order to meet the rising demand, leading manufacturers are focusing on introducing loop calibrators enabled with high data storage capacity

Growing adoption of automation technologies across various sectors and the trend of capturing high-definition pictures and videos are driving the demand for loop calibrators with high storage capacity

Increased product commercialization, rapidly developing industry infrastructure and growing demand for loop calibrators are strengthening the market foothold of loop calibrators and thereby significantly contribute to the revenue generation in the global market.

Global Loop Calibrators Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for intrinsically safe calibration is considered a key factor driving the market

Intrinsic safety is a standard followed in industries that manage highly explosive environments. These industries need to ensure that their operations are ‘intrinsically safe’. This guarantees that devices do not discharge energy in amounts that can cause ignition upon contact with combustible materials.

An equipment must be free from electric sparks, electromagnetic radiation, flames, mechanical friction, arcs, and impact and ionizing radiations

Implication of safety solutions is gaining importance in different industries such as mining, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical. Thus, intrinsically safe calibration can limit the inherent risk associated with hazard-prone workplaces.

Moreover, increasing demand for maintaining accuracy of operations in different industries is augmenting the demand for loop calibrators

The market is witnessing rise in the number of third-party service providers to maintain the operating condition of an increasing number of industrial equipment. These service providers track instruments at their premises and notify end-users in advance if they fail to function properly on-site. At times, end-users employ calibrators to manage small deviations.

Increasing adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has also prompted end-users to adopt loop calibrators, as they can be easily connected with cloud computing

However, increasing popularity of multifunctional calibrators causes a serious threat to manufacturers of loop calibrators, thereby hindering the market for loop calibrators

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

Global Loop Calibrators Market: Segmentation

Based on type, the global loop calibrators market can be bifurcated into wired calibrators and wireless calibrators

In terms of end-user, the global loop calibrators market can be segmented into third-party service providers and in-house maintenance teams

Third-party service providers is anticipated to be the primary end-user of loop calibrators across the world in the near future

The third-party service providers segment is anticipated to gain higher market share and thereby, maintain its leading position in the global market during the forecast period. The growing need for accurate reporting of the operational condition of industrial equipment has propelled the demand for loop calibrators.

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Market for Loop Calibrators

In terms of region, the global loop calibrators market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global market for loop calibrators from 2019 to 2027, followed by Europe and North America

The loop calibrators market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to industrialization and continuous urbanization in developing countries such as China and India

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global loop calibrators market was moderately fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

General Electric Company

Additel Corporation

AMETEK, Inc.

Spectris plc

Fortive (Fluke)

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on “Loop Calibrators Market”

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets