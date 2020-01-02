Malt Ingredients Industry Dynamics, Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges and Influence Factors Shared in a Latest Report till 2024

Malting is the procedure of converting cereal grains such as barley and wheat into malt, which may be utilized in applications such as brewing, distilling, and in manufacturing foods. The cereal grains are germinated by soaking them in water and consequently allowing them to sprout. Following this, they are dried with warm air. During the malting process, grain starches are transformed in simple sugars including glucose and fructose. Malt components are utilized by leading food and beverage enterprises in the form of food additives, which impart a palatable taste and color to the end product. The use of this ingredient also facilitates the modification or stabilization of the texture of various F&B products. The rising number of new food products launched on the market, especially those containing organic and herbal ingredients, as well as the growing demand for completely natural foods is creating new possibilities in the malt ingredient marketplace.

Global Malt Ingredients Market: Segmentation

The malt ingredients market can be segmented basis source into the following: wheat, barley, and others (such as rye). Barley is commonly used as a base ingredient in the malting process. Likewise, wheat grains are also used for malting as they feature more proteins. The malt ingredients market can also be segmented on the premise of grade into special grade and standard grade malts (which as are also referred to as base malts). Of these two types of malts, it is the base malts that have diastatic power, which helps them convert their naturally occurring starches. On the other hand, specialty malts have very little diastatic power – this makes them integral to the flavor and color of the end product.

Based on type of malt ingredients, the market can be segmented into: flour, liquid malt, dry malt, and others (such as flakes). Dry malt powder is widely used in numerous powder premixes and bakery products. The use of liquid malts is commonly made in syrups and toppings used on ice creams. Furthermore, flakes are typically sprinkled on bakery products as toppings. The market for malt ingredients can also be segmented on the basis of end use applications into the following: bakery and confectionary products, food products, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, dairy and frozen products, and others (such as animal feed and pharmaceuticals).

Malt Ingredients Market: Region-wise Outlook

Segmented on the basis of region, the global malt ingredients market can be divided into: North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Western Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Japan. The global malt ingredients market has been projected to display vigorous growth all through 2025 on account of the rising demand for different packaged foods and ready-to-eat products. With an increase in the amount of packaged food consumed and an upswing in the sales of non-alcoholic beer, the market for malt ingredients worldwide is predicted to follow a steady growth trajectory. Europe, especially, is expected to perform well and dominate the global market through the forecast period. The markets of Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) will also register robust growth thanks largely to the mounting demand for non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks. New products under development in the dairy premixes and the soaring popularity of malt-based drinks formulated for kids will stimulate the malt ingredient market’s growth.

Request For Report Brochure for Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=5132

Global Malt Ingredients Market: Drivers

The exploding population across the globe has positively impacted the demand for food, thus having a cascading effect on the demand for various ingredients used in the F&B sector. There is a spike in the number of health conscious consumers, too. This is helping the growth of the market.

An uptick in the sales of malt beer and other dairy products that are malt-based will substantially drive the malt ingredients market, it is expected.

Malt Ingredients Market: Key Players

The top companies that have gained a foothold in the malt ingredients market are: Cargill Incorporated, Axereal, Global Malt GmbH & Co. Kg, Crisp Malting Group, Ireks GmbH, Muntons PLC, Malteurop Group, and Simpsons Malt Ltd.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets