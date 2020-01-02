Marine Seawater Desalination Systems Market Strong Development By Major Eminent Players, Emerging Technology Trends

Marine Seawater Desalination Systems Market: Overview

Marine seawater desalination systems use reverse osmosis (RO) technology to treat seawater source into fresh, safe water which can be used for drinking, bathing, food preparation, deck and exterior wash-downs, and a variety of other applications. These systems use proven technology to give reliable performance and meet the demanding requirements of the marine environment. Marine seawater desalination systems can be used on yachts, cruises as well as boats.

Key Drivers of Marine Seawater Desalination Systems Market

Rising demand for clean water on the marine, decreasing capital and operational costs of desalination, and the need to replace older facilities with energy-efficient processes are the major factors driving the marine seawater desalination systems market

Water reuse in maritime industry has become an increasingly important part of water resources management around the world which is driving the demand for the marine seawater desalination systems

High Cost of Technology Likely to Hamper Market

The marine seawater desalination systems market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of marine seawater desalination systems is relatively expensive. A considerable amount of CO 2 is generated during marine seawater desalination process that increases carbon footprints which is likely to hinder the marine seawater desalination systems market. The effect of brine or desalination concentrate disposal is considered to be an utmost environmental concern. The brine concentration widely varies across each geography based on nature of concentrate, the degree of dilution, and surrounding aquatic biota. Strict marine regulations regarding desalinated brine discharge are anticipated to hamper the market during the forecast period.

Reverse Osmosis Projected to be Dominant Segment

Reverse osmosis is a widely used method for seawater & brackish marine seawater desalination. The segment accounted for major share of the global marine seawater desalination systems market in 2018. In reverse osmosis separation technique, water is passed through high pressure from the concentrated to diluted side through a semi-permeable membrane which retains the solute such as salts, unwanted materials etc. Reverse osmosis can be used for a wide range of applications such as ultrapure water, boiler feed water, and wastewater treatment among which desalination of seawater and brackish water being a major application.

Multi-stage flash (MSF) distillation is a thermal process for seawater desalination. MSF is slowly being replaced by membrane-based technologies such as reverse osmosis primarily due to high consumption of energy during the process. Multi-stage flash distillation method is also known to produce highly pure water.

Middle East & Africa Expected to Hold Large Share of Market

In terms of region, Middle East & Africa dominated the marine seawater desalination systems market in 2018. Increasing demand for marine seawater desalination systems in Middle East and Africa is expected to drive the market for more advanced marine seawater desalination systems. Multi-stage flash distillation, which is one of the oldest processes for producing potable water, is being adopted across the Middle East & Africa up to a high extent. The Middle East & Africa shipbuilding and repairing industry is likely to witness the least impact from the global financial crisis.

Countries such as Saudi Arabia, India, and Spain, are spending a significant amount of money in establishing desalination plants on ships, cruise, boats, and others. to meet the increasing demand for water

Europe region dominated the shipping sector. Recently Asia Pacific region is overtaking Europe in shipping sector. As Europe has a larger shipping sector which is likely to boost the demand of the marine seawater desalination systems in the region.

In the North America region, the U.S. represents the world’s largest cruise sector. A large number of people in the U.S. travel through cruise for recreational activities. Marine seawater desalination systems are used on cruises for removal of salt (sodium chloride) and other minerals from the sea water to make it suitable for human consumption.

In Europe, the U.K. and Germany are the leading sub-regions of the cruise sector. Europe region is overtaking North America in terms of number of cruise passengers. Germany is a highly growing passenger transport market. Rapidly growing cruise sector in Germany is driving the demand of the marine seawater desalination systems.

South Korea and China lead the global shipbuilding industry. Shipyards in developing countries such as Vietnam, India, Malaysia, and Brazil are witnessing an emerging trend in recent years. There is also increasing demand for shipping outfits to invest in shipyards to have some involvement in the supply chain. The growing shipbuilding in developing countries is driving the marine seawater desalination systems market.

Key Players Operating in Marine Seawater Desalination Systems Market

The marine seawater desalination systems market is highly fragmented with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 45% to 50% share of the global market. Key players operating in the marine seawater desalination systems market include:

SUEZ Water

Veolia

Doosan Corporation

AMPAC USA

APPLIED MEMBRANES, INC.

Fisia Italimpianti S.p.A.

Hyflux Ltd.

Others

Global Marine Seawater Desalination Systems Market: Research Scope

Global Marine Seawater Desalination Systems Market, by Technology

Reverse osmosis (RO)

Multi-stage flash distillation (MSF)

Multiple-effect distillation (MED)

Hybrid

Electrodialysis (ED)

Others

