MDO Films Market to Exhibit Significant Opportunity Assessment During the Forecast Period – 2027

The Global MDO Films Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for ready-to-eat and partially-cooked convenience food packaging, increase in consumption of MDO films in packaging and polyMDO technology creates advanced materials reducing cost & carbon footprint.Global sales of MDO films is valued at US$ 3,333.6 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2026

Manufacturers of MDO films are focusing on development of MDO films with robust seal performance. MDO films fulfil different types of packaging requirements and exhibit superior sealing functionality. The shelf life of any product is a major factor for end users and thus, the demand for MDO films is expected to increase considerably during the forecast period.

Most of the commercial films are mono-layered or 3-layer coextruded. Moreover, in the last few years, 5-layer and 7-layer barrier films have become quite popular. Oriented coextruded films with EVOH or polyamide face some challenges with respect to maintenance of the adhesive tie layer and film after orientation. Fundamentally, orientation process increases the interfacial area of the film but effectively reduces the number of chemical bonds per unit area, which results in drop of adhesion by 90%.

Global MDO Films Market: Segmentation

By Material Type

Polypropylene (PP)

High density polyethylene (HDPE)

Linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE)

Linear density polyethylene (LDPE)

Polyamide (PA)

Ethyl vinyl alcohol (EVOH)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Others (polystyrene (PS), etc.)

By Manufacturing Process

Cast films

Blown films

By Application

Bags & Pouches

Shrink Labels

Shrink Wrap

Agro Textile

Tapes

Liners

Others

By End Use Industry

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Personal Care

Homecare

Agriculture

Others

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.

Key players in the global MDO films market include Avery Dennison Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Lenzing Plastics GmbH & Co KG, Klöckner Pentaplast Group, CCL Industries Inc., NOWOFOL Kunststoffprodukte GmbH & Co. KG, UPM Raflatac Inc., Polythene UK Ltd., Borealis AG, Trico Specialty Films LLC, Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd., Davis-Standard, LLC, LA Plastpacks Pvt. Ltd., and Polysack Plastic Industries Ltd.

