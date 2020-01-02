Mist Eliminator Market – Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis up to 2025

Mist Eliminator Market: Overview

Mist eliminator is the process of elimination of entrained liquid droplets from a vapor stream and also removal of unwanted substances (impurities) from a liquid or gas stream by using wire mesh as an eliminator. A mist eliminator is a heavy-duty coalescing type filter designed and engineered to remove oil, water, and particulate matters from compressed air stream/liquid stream. Mist eliminator increases efficiency of the separation operation of a gas or liquid stream that affects the eliminator. The stream of gas generated from a liquid moves up through the column (with fine particles of liquid trapped in the stream) and intrudes against the mist eliminator. As the liquid particles in the gas stream come into contact with the surface of the wires in the mist eliminator, they are temporarily retained due to wettability and capillarity action of the wires. The surface tension of the liquid also plays an important role before the droplet grows to a larger size, and finally drop by gravity to the bottom of the column.

Mist Eliminator Market: Dynamics & Trends

Mist eliminators or particles in the form of liquid droplets from wet scrubbers. Due to stricter emission norms, high efficiency entrainment separators or mist eliminators are incorporated in devices such as venture scrubbers and condensation scrubbers. Their efficiency is high and removal of one micrometer sized particle is also possible. Engineered mist eliminator can reduce liquid carryover of an impure liquid or a gas stream by a factor of one hundred, reduce drop head losses by 50%, and increase capacity factor of gas stream by factors of three or four. For efficient and safe collection of impurities, the Brownian movement action is the dominant collection mechanism. The inertial impaction mechanism is responsible for removing most particles of diameter less than 10 micrometer. Vane packs and mesh pads are typical demisters (mist eliminators) in production. Axial flow cyclones are now gaining attention due to some of the highly desired advantages such as good efficiency at higher pressures, high holding capacities of gas/liquid, foam breaking, and non-fouling. The cyclone type mist eliminator is approximately 10 times the capacity of a mesh type and four times the capacity of the vane pack mist eliminator.

Mist Eliminator Market: Segmentation

Based on end-use, the mist eliminator market can be segmented into mist removal, pollution control, and improvement of impurity separating efficiency. In terms of technology, the market can be divided into Brownian diffusion, direct interception, and inertial impaction. In terms of application, the market can be segregated into absorbers, crystallizers, cooling towers, dehydrators, distillation columns, evaporators, and others. In terms of type, the mist eliminator market can be classified into mesh pad, vane pack, cyclone, and fiber-beds. Based on region, the global mist eliminator market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Mist Eliminator Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global mist eliminator market is driven by the rising demand for cleaner air/liquid in utilities, oil and gas industries to reduce emissions, automobile/manufacturing/chemical and pharmaceutical industries to maintain less toxicity of the waste generated. Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing region of the mist eliminator market.

Mist Eliminator Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global mist eliminator market include AMACS Process Tower Internals, Okutani Ltd., Hilliard Corporation, and Munters.

