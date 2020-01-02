Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 18.7% by 2026

The Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2020-2026. The Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It offers the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

In 2019, the global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market size was US$ 16030 million and it is expected to reach US$ 53880 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 18.7% during 2021-2026.

Major Players in Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market are:

Cisco, Nokia Networks(Alcatel-Lucent), Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Broadcom, Ciena, Fujitsu, Infinera, Omnitron Systems, ZTE, LS Networks, and Other.

Most important types of Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul covered in this report are:

Mobile Backhaul

Mobile Fronthaul

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market covered in this report are:

Telecommunications

Networking

Government

Enterprises

Other

What is Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul?

Mobile Fronthaul: The mobile front end interfacing part of the cellular network is known as mobile fronthaul. It consists of Base Station or NB towers equipped with RRHs (Remote Radio Head) referred as small cells.

Mobile Backhaul: The back end part of cellular network which connects fronthaul with voice/data circuits is known as Mobile backhaul. It houses COs (Central Offices) and BBUs (Baseband Units) as well as IP MPLS network along with IP routers.

Major Regions that plays a vital role in Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market are:

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

-South America (Brazil etc.)

-Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

