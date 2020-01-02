Necked-In Aerosol Can Market- Precise Analysis On Business Overview, Product Scope

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on recycling methods for packaging, thus preferring materials which can be easily recycled and have less impact on the environment. One such material which is preferred by the packaging manufacturers is the metal. With the trend of metals cans gaining popularity as one of the most suitable form of packaging, the need for innovative shaped can such as necked-in aerosol is expected to gain traction in the next half of the decade. Aerosol cans contain fluid which is stored under high pressure and is also increasingly used in cosmetics followed by pharmaceuticals and automobile industry.

Traditionally can and tin was the most preferred source of packaging liquid fluid, but with the innovation and the need for easy compatibility, necked-in aerosol cans is the preferred choice for consumers, particularly in the cosmetic industry. The dynamics of the beverage and the cosmetic industry is now being shaped by consumer experience, wherein necked-in aerosol cans have a major role to play. Such cans were instantly used by cosmetic and automobile industry which started replacing the traditional cans.

As of now the market of aerosol cans are expected a year- on – year growth of over 3 percent with global production crossing over 14 billion units currently, of which necked-in aerosol cans account for a significant contribution. The global necked-in aerosol can is highly fragmented with large number of players across the regions of Asia- Pacific excluding Japan, Middle-East. The market is further expected to witness a steady growth over the forecast period.

Necked-In Aerosol Can Market – Market Dynamics:

Manufacturers of cosmetic and pharmaceutical prefer aerosol cans as a source of liquid dispensing. This metal can material aids in longer self-life of products. On the other hand, necked-in aerosol can renders the convenience of recycling of products, thus local and international packaging regulation provide aid to the manufacturer to produce necked-in aerosol can as compared to the use of the non-degradable plastic material.

Leading manufacturing are using powder coating to manufacture necked-in aerosol cans which is environmentally friendly and is further expected to propel the market share of the product over the forecast period. The growth of necked-in aerosol cans highly relied on the other industrial application such as cosmetic, pharmaceutical and food industries which are expected to witness relatively higher growth over the forecast period with rising disposable incomes, particularly in the emerging clusters of the globe such as Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Necked-In Aerosol Can Market – Market Segmentation:

Global Necked-In Aerosol Can Market is segmented on the material type, end use type, application type.

On the basis of material type global Necked-In Aerosol Can market is segmented into steel and aluminum. On the basis of end use type, the global Necked-In Aerosol Can market is segmented into cosmetic, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, automobile industry, etc.

On the basis of application type, the global Necked-In Aerosol Can market is segmented into body deodorant, perfume, room freshener, shaving foam, hair colour, etc.

Necked-In Aerosol Can Market – Regional Outlook:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

In term of production the global Necked-In Aerosol Can market highly fragmented across regions Middle East and Asia Pacific. On the basis of consumption the market are dominated by five countries that is United States, India and China, Australia and United Kingdom which accounts for a significant chunk of the global necked in aerosol can market. Markets of Asia Pacific excluding Japan are expected to witness a high demand due to growth in automobile, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage. As necked in aerosol cans is a packaging solution catering to multiple application industries, the demand for global necked-in aerosol can market is expected to witness a surge over the forecast period.

Global Necked-In Aerosol Can Market – Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global Necked-In Aerosol Can market include Aryum Aerosol Cans Ltd, Tubex GmbH, Euro Asia Packaging (Guangdong) Co., Ltd, Ball Corporation, Kian Joo Can Factory, Crown Holdings, Inc., Montbello Packaging

