Online Travel Market and Travel Insurance Industry Size, Share, Statistics, Analysis, Key Players, Top Region, Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global Online Travel Market, analyzes and researches the Online Travel development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.
This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Expedia
Priceline Group (Booking.com)
TripAdvisor
Orbitz
Ctrip.com International
Hostelworld Group
Hotel Urbano Travel
Tourism
CheapOair
Trivago
Thomas Cook Group
MakeMyTrip
CheapTickets
OneTravel
Travelocity
AirGorilla
Hotwire
Kayak
BOD Tech
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Transportation
Travel Accommodation
Travel Packages
Market segment by Application, Online Travel can be split into
For Traveling
For Business Trip
Others
Some Points from TOC:
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Online Travel
1.1 Online Travel Market Overview
1.1.1 Online Travel Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Online Travel Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Online Travel Market by Type
1.3.1 Transportation
1.3.2 Travel Accommodation
1.3.3 Travel Packages
1.4 Online Travel Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 For Traveling
1.4.2 For Business Trip
1.4.3 Others
Chapter Two: Global Online Travel Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Online Travel Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Another Report:- “Global Travel Insurance Market”
The Global Travel Insurance Market, analyzes and researches the Travel Insurance development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Allianz
Munich Re Group
AIG
Assicurazioni Generali
Prudential
ACE&Chubb
Manulife
UnitedHealthcare Global
Mapfre
AXA
Tokio Marine Holdings
China Pacific insurance
Hanse Merkur
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
People’s insurance company of China
China Life
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Medical Expense
Trip Cancellation
Trip Delay
Property Damage
Other
Market segment by Application, Travel Insurance can be split into
Domestic Travel
Outbound Travel
Some points from List of Table:
