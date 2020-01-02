Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market Revenue to Witness Rapid Growth in the Near Future 2026

Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 4.43 Billion by 2026 from USD 2.42 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.25% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Eye examinations detect potentially treatable blinding eye diseases, ocular manifestations of systemic disease, signs of tumours or other anomalies of the brain. The minimal eye examination includes tests of visual acuity, extraocular muscle motility, and pupil function test.

The market based on type, the retina and glaucoma examination products segment is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market growth. This is due to the rising incidence of retinal diseases and glaucoma, increasing eye care clinics and technological improvements in eye exam equipment. Based on the end user, the clinic’s segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market for optometry/eye exam equipment.

The optometry equipment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America based on geography. North America is expected to be one of the largest markets followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The highly developed healthcare system, the increasing number of geriatric population and rising incidence of ocular diseases are some of the factors driving the market growth.

The years that have been considered for the market analysis are:

• Base year – 2016

• Estimated year – 2017

• Forecast period – 2016 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Optometry/eye exam equipment market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the optometry/eye exam equipment market.

• Optometry/eye exam equipment market segmentation on the basis of type, end-user, and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Optometry/eye exam equipment market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Optometry/eye exam equipment market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the optometry/eye exam equipment market are also profiled.

The key players operating in the optometry/eye exam equipment market include

• Carl Zeiss (Germany)

• Haag-Streit (Switzerland)

• Topcon (Japan)

• NIDEK (Japan)

• Heidelberg Engineering (Germany)

• Escalon (US)

• Novartis (Switzerland)

• Valent (Canada)

• Canon (Japan)

• Essilor (France)

• Heine Optotechnik (Germany)

• Luneau Technology (France)

Key Target Audience:

• Eye exam equipment manufacturers & distributors

• Healthcare service providers

• Suppliers and distributors of eye exam equipment

• Research institutes & Academic medical institutes

• Government associations

• Healthcare insurance companies

Scope of the Optometry Equipment Market Report:

The research report segments the optometry/eye exam equipment market based on type, end-user and geography

Optometry Equipment Market, by Type:

• Retina and Glaucoma Examination Products

• OCT Scanners

• Fundus Cameras

• Perimeters/Visual Field Analyzers

• Ophthalmoscopes

• Retinoscopes

• General Examination Products

• Autorefractors and Keratometers

• Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems

• Tonometers

• Slit Lamps

• Lensmeters

• Chart Projectors

• Cornea and Cataract Examination Products

• Wavefront Aberrometers

• Corneal Topography Systems

• Specular Microscopes

• Optical Biometry Systems

Optometry Equipment Market, by End User:

• Clinics

• Hospitals

• Other End Users

Optometry Equipment Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

