Organic Seaweed Market Size, Growth, Trends and 2024 Forecast Report

Seaweed is actually algae. In more appetizing words, seaweed is a nutritious vegetable that grows in sea. Seaweed has a natural sweet –salty flavor that makes it taste so good and unique. Seaweed offers the broadest range of minerals of any food on the planet.

Organic seaweed means that no chemicals or pesticides are used in growing, harvesting, or processing of organic seaweed and the growth is monitored under a controlled and favorable environment. The research analysis on the global organic seaweed market identifies the health benefits of organic seaweed as one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Organic Seaweed is the natural alternative for salt and shows antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties that are needed to lessen the blood cholesterol levels and regulate blood pressure. Seaweed also helps in digestion and weight management and are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, dietary fibers, essential amino acids and vitamins. Seaweed also consists of important minerals and sulfated polysaccharides that have a vital antiviral and cardiovascular advantages.

However, the APAC region is expected to be the largest contributors in the global organic seaweed market in terms of CAGR within the forecasted period.

Global organic seaweed market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, form, sales channel and region.

On the basis of product type, global organic seaweed market can be segmented into brown, red and green. On the basis of application, global organic seaweed market can be segmented into Food, Cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, Fertilizers and others where the food segmented is further sub segmented into household and industrial.

Global organic seaweed market can be further segmented on the basis of form into liquid, powder and flakes.

On the basis of sales channel, Global organic seaweed market can be segmented into direct and retail sales. Direct sales refers to direct selling of fruit and vegetables as an ingredient to other industries. Retail sales is further segmented into modern trade, convenience stores, grocery retailers, health stores, online retailers, and other retailing formats.

On the basis of region, Global organic seaweed market can be segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, West Europe, East Europe, Middle East and Africa, Japan and Asia Pacific excluding Japan.

Global organic seaweed market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

The growing health concerns and government legislation for healthy food production and consumption has driven the global organic seaweed market. The growing application of organic seaweed in healthcare, animal feed and fertilizers are also acting as a fuel to drive the global organic seaweed market. The increased application of organic seaweeds extracts like alginate and carrageenan is expected to spur the market growth within the forecasted period.

However, there is less awareness among the consumers regarding all the health benefits of organic seaweed and not all the organic seaweeds can be utilized to fulfil all the consumer needs. All these factors are acting as a restraint in the growth of organic seaweed market.

The global organic seaweed market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR within the forecasted period. Most of the commercially available seaweeds are consumed in the liquid form as a result of which this market has seen an increase over the last decade and is expected to be at the top in terms of revenue growth within the forecasted period.

Asia Pacific is all set to dominate the global organic seaweed market within the forecasted period with a double digit CAGR. The Asia Pacific market holds the largest demand market for the organic seaweed

Some of the prominent players of global organic seaweed market are: The Cornish Seaweed Company, Acadian Seaplants, Maine Seaweed Company, Emerald Isle Seaweeds, Kelpak, GimMe Health Foods, Isokoma Nori Co, Mara Seaweed and others

