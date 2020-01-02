Palm Date Processing Equipment Market Size & Future Development Status 2027

Global Palm Date Processing Equipment Market: Introduction

A palm date processing equipment is used to process palm dates and convert them into edible food items such as date paste, date syrup, and pitted dates

Palm date processing involves refining, sorting, drying, pitting, grading, and packaging of palm dates

Rising demand for dates with high nutritional value has augmented the demand for palm date processing equipment with a PLC (programmable logic controller) system. This is a key factor projected to drive the global palm date processing equipment market during the forecast period.

?Palm date processing includes different time-based operations. PLC computers are utilized to automate palm date processing lines. Producers of palm date processing equipment are concentrating the development of equipment with PLC systems.

Use of palm date processing equipment with PLC also ensures that the equipment cannot start functioning except every single condition required for safe operation is established

The palm date processing equipment market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years owing to its increasing application for producing palm date products.

Global Palm Date Processing Equipment Market: Dynamics

Palm date products offer health-related benefits. This is considered a key factor driving the demand for palm date processing equipment.

Growing awareness about health benefits offered by organic dates increases the demand for these dates among consumers. Consumption of dates can cure anemia, which is caused due to deficiency of iron. Moreover, dates is a healthy source of various minerals and soluble fibers such as selenium, manganese, magnesium, and copper.

Dates have a high nutritional value. This fuels the demand for dates among health-conscious consumers.

Moreover, palm date syrup is considered a substitute for sugar. This syrup is increasingly being used for cooking in countries in North America and the Middle East. All these factors are expected to augment the demand for palm date processing equipment and thereby encouraging the growth of the market.

However, the traditional method of palm date processing poses a major threat to manufacturers of palm date processing equipment, thereby hindering the market

Growing use of pre-used palm date processing equipment is expected to inversely impact the potential growth of the global palm date processing equipment market in the upcoming years.

Global Palm Date Processing Equipment Market: Segmentation

Based on product, the global palm date processing equipment market can be segmented into fumigation, pitting, packaging, and others

Pitting is anticipated to be the key segment of the global palm date processing equipment, followed by fumigation and packaging segments, between 2019 and 2027. The segment is anticipated to gain higher market share and maintain its leading position in the global palm date processing equipment market during the forecast period. The other two product segments are expected to lose market share slightly in the next few years.

Europe to Lead Global Market for Palm Date Processing Equipment

In terms of region, the global palm date processing equipment market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Europe is likely to dominate the global market for palm date processing equipment from 2019 to 2027, followed by Asia Pacific and North America

High demand for processed palm dates in the region is expected to be a major factor driving the demand for palm date processing equipment in Europe

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global palm date processing equipment market was moderately fragmented in 2018 with several players who occupy the market share. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Bertuzzi Food Processing Srl

Key Technology, Inc.

Tomra Systems ASA

Pigo S.r.l.

CFT S.p.A

Greentechnology Srl

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets