Pepper Spray Market To 2027 Market Segmentation Up To The Second Or Third Level

Global Pepper Spray Market – Introduction

A pepper spray is a lachrymatory product (i.e. a product causing the secretion of tears), which is used for crowd control, riot control, and self-defense from an attack by an animal or individual. The product inflames the eyes of the attacker, causing coughing, runny nose, and shortness of breath. The key objective of using pepper sprays is to incapacitate the attacker rapidly and effectively.

Global Pepper Spray Market – Competition Landscape

Mace

Founded in 1970, Mace is located in Cleveland, Ohio, the U.S. The company is a manufacturer and provider of personal defense products, home security products, and business security products. Mace has experience of over 40 years in the design and selling of pepper gel, pepper guns, personal alarms, and stun guns.

SABRE

Incorporated in 1975, SABRE is based in St. Louis, Missouri, the U.S. The company provides various products such as stun guns, law enforcement aerosol projectors, personal alarms, and pepper sprays. The company has formed partnerships with National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) and Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) to help deprived people.

UDAP Industries Inc.

Established in 1994, UDAP Industries Inc. is based in Butte, Montana, the U.S. The company manufactures a wide range of self-defense products such as pepper sprays, spray patterns, and stun guns. It also offers electric fences and pepper sprays for protection from bears, accessories, and bear-resistant canisters, etc.

Safariland, LLC (Defense Technology)

Incorporated in 1964, Safariland, LLC is based in Sierra Madre, California, the U.S. The company is engaged in the design and manufacture of personal and other equipment used for public safety, law enforcement, and military activities. The company has a subsidiary called Defense Technology, which offers products such as pepper sprays, chemical agent devices, tactical devices, and OC aerosols.

Fox Labs International Inc.

Incorporated in 1992, Fox Labs International Inc. is based in Mount Clemens, Michigan, the U.S. With experience of more than 25 years, the company offers protection products such as pepper sprays and other tactical defense products. The company deals with military, government officials, tactical units, law enforcement officers, and secret services.

Prominent companies operating in the global pepper spray market are BlingSting, Itspecpro, Counterassault, J&L, SelfDefenseGearCo.com, Bnsguns, Dr. Morepen Chilli, Pepper Shot, Bodyguard, and Knockout. The global pepper spray market is fragmented, with the presence of several leading players. Moreover, major players are planning to provide innovative safety products through support programs.

Global Pepper Spray Market – Dynamics

Rising Uncertainty of Crimes Increases Demand

The global pepper spray market is anticipated to expand during the forecast period, due to rising uncertainty of crimes worldwide. People prefer using pepper sprays, as the product is easy to carry and completely non-lethal. In countries such as India, Germany, and France, the law permits carrying pepper sprays for self-defense.

Global Pepper Spray Market – Segmentation

The global pepper spray market can be segmented based on:

Type

End-user

Application

Distribution Channel

Region

Global Pepper Spray Market, by Type

In terms of type, the global pepper spray market can be divided into:

Stream

Forced Cone

Foggers

Others (Foams, Gels, etc.)

