Phenoxyethanol Market is projected to reach US$260.3 mn by 2025

The presence of several large and small scale companies has rendered the global phenoxyethanol market highly competitive. In a recent study, Transparency Market Research (TMR) finds that the vendor landscape in China is highly concentrated. In order to make a cut amidst fierce competition, most companies operating in the China market are going an extra mile to undertake scientific researches. Through this they are aiming at better safety and efficiency of their products. Furthermore, they are cautiously adopting strategies to let customers know about their efforts, in turn gaining traction for the global phenoxyethanol market.

In the study TMR profiles some of the leading companies operating in the global phenoxyethanol market, which include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Inc., Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G), and others. Strategies adopted by these companies are likely to exert significant influence on the overall market.

Increasing Applications Bolsters Scope for Expansion

TMR studies growth trajectory of the market in details. As per the report, the global phenoxyethanol market will rise at a steady 4.9% CAGR between 2017 and 2025. At this pace, the market will reach US$260.3 mn by the end of 2025 as against US$170.3 mn in 2016. The increasing use of phenoxyethanol in home care, personal care, paint additives, industrial coatings, architectural coatings, inks and dyes, and pharmaceuticals is expected to boost the market over the forecast period. Among this, the homecare segment held a significant share in the market in 2017. Going forward it is forecast to exhibit rising demands for phenoxyethanol.

Regionally, Asia Pacific held sway over the global phenoxyethanol market. The rising demand from China on account of its massive population and rapid economic development will help the market rise in Asia Pacific.