Point of Care Diagnostics Market Competitors Strategy, Top Companies, Regional Analysis, Market Dynamics, Industry Demand, Future Scope, Set Phenomenal Growth From 2019 To 2026

According to the studied figures, it is anticipated that the global Point of Care Diagnostics Market will register a higher CAGR with significant growth momentum during the forecast period. Over the past few years, it has grown aggressively and is recording significant growth rates. Currently rising demand for products, rising disposable incomes, industrialization, affluence of raw materials, stable economic structure, and favorable market conditions are boosting the market growth.

In addition, the report includes an in-depth review of changing market dynamics, restraints, trends, limitations, and growth driving forces as an attempt to understand the influences performed by these factors. The report covers a broad market arena ranging from historical and current situations to futuristic market switching. Crucial analytical studies such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and Maturity analysis have also involved in the report.

Report Scope:

This study will describe the market for POC diagnostics at the global level. It focuses on the accelerating growth in this important diagnostic market segment and the key industry players. Specifically, the report –

– Describes the POC testing industry.

– Estimates the current and future market size.

– Provides breakdowns for U.S. markets.

– Describes product segments and the continuous updating of POC products.

– Analyzes market influences in the industry and predicts the changes that will shape the future POC testing market.

– Discusses trends within the market and provides a future outlook.

– Review the business activities of market leaders.

– Lists patents for POC technologies.

Report Includes:

– 43 data tables and 19 additional tables

– An overview of the global markets for point of care (POC) diagnostics and testing within the healthcare industry

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– A look at the diagnostic testing industry featuring current trends, government regulations and growth drivers that will shape the future POC testing market

– Assessment of competitive landscape and current product suppliers and some of their technologies and market shares within the POC industry

– Patent study and analysis covering all significant developments in POC technologies

– Company profiles of major global players within the POC market, including Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Danaher Corp., Roche, and Siemens Medical Solutions

Summary:

Globally, the diagnostic testing business is a multi-billion-dollar industry with intense competition and areas of high growth. The United States is the world’s largest single market for diagnostic testing. This study focuses on POC testing, which is one of the most active segments within the diagnostic industry. POC testing is growing in both home use and POC testing near-patient applications. Both segments are included in this market study.

In 2018, the global POC diagnostics market reached REDACTED. The market forecast shows continued recovery and increasing growth for many segments with an overall CAGR of REDACTED expected over a five-year period (2018-2023), reaching a market value of REDACTED by 2023.

Major Findings

– The list of CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) waived tests has expanded and opened new POC diagnostics segments. This waiver is for less complex laboratory tests and allows less qualified personnel to perform them.

– Moderate skill level tests used at the POC are also increasing, offering more options than ever to health providers.

– A major force driving the growth of this industry is the effort to provide better patient care by improving the turn-around-time (TAT) that POC testing offers.

– Other forces include cost containment through shorter time spent in the ER and other critical care environments, the aging population that requires proportionately greater healthcare, the increased incidence of certain diseases, health worker shortages, and technological advances allowing for small, portable, easy-to-use POC devices.

– Strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions are allowing companies quick market entry into the POC segment; this trend is being fueled by the accelerating cost of product development.

– Glucose testing meters and supplies account for REDACTED of global POC sales in 2018. Although the worldwide incidence of diabetes is predicted to double in the next 25 years and the use of testing devices is expected to increase, pricing pressures will likely offset the majority of gains in unit sales.

– The global POC testing market is led by Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Alere, Abbott, Siemens, and Danaher; these companies alone account for over REDACTED of global revenues.

Point of Care Diagnostics Market types, applications, regions, and end-users are leading segments of the Point of Care Diagnostics Market which has been heavily emphasized in this study. The report offers an expansive analysis of each market segment on the basis of their current market acceptance, demand, production, sales, and futuristic revenue generation. The proposed evaluation prompts clients to determine the precise target market size for their business and select the most remunerative market segments.

The report eventually offers a wider market perception that drives Point of Care Diagnostics Market companies, officials, researchers, and investors to understand the market and its performance at a minute level. It also enables clients to make informed business decisions, build lucrative strategies, and set robust challenges in the market.

The Point of Care Diagnostics Market Report enlightens the comprehensive evaluation of industry segments, environment, leading companies, and competitive landscape. An overarching comprehension of the Point of Care Diagnostics Market industry comprises details of market history, structure, scope, potential, and contemporary trends in the market. It aims at describing market performance in terms of revenue, share, sales volume, production, and development. It specifically evaluates the current market size and offers reliable predictions of up to 2024.

