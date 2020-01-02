Pool Fencing Market Analysis by Top Players, Types, Applications and Growth Opportunities to 2027

Pool Fencing Market – A product which protects from falling into pool

Pool fencing is built around the pool predominantly to prevent children from accessing them unattended.

Several countries across the globe have implemented stringent regulations for pool security and authorized access. These regulations are a result of rising concern regarding fatal pool accidents.

In the past few years, there has been a substantial increase in fatal pool accidents, particularly of children under the age of 15. Thus, to address such concerns, the demand for pool fencings is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Economic condition of developing countries is improving due to rapid industrialization and urbanization. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for Pool Fencing during the forecast period.

Increase in Construction of Buildings and Changes in Lifestyle to Drive the Global Pool Fencing Market

The construction of residential and commercial buildings has increased due to rapid urbanization and growth in disposable income. Rise in millennial population has also increased the demand for pool fence due to their increasing preference for in-house pools. Nowadays, people prefer living in residential societies that have pool. Pool fences provide protection to children and also help in keeping the swimming pool clean.

Stringent Regulations Imposed on Deployment of Pool Fencing

Government agencies across the globe, particularly in North America, Europe, and Australia have regularized pool fencing norms. Although there is no federal law defined for pool fencing, several states across the U.S., such as Arizona and Florida, have locally designed pool fence laws. Thus, pool fencing regulations are expected to drive the global market.

North America to Hold a Leading Share of Global Pool Fencing Market

Geographically, the global Pool Fencing market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the Pool Fencing market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the Pool Fencing market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America Pool Fencing market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

North America dominates the market share due to consumer preference for swimming activities which has increased global sales of Pool Fencing.

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR growth rate during the forecast period. Rising demand swimming and water based activities and increase in concern about the safety of the children.

Key Players Operating in the Pool Fencing Market:

The Pool Fencing market is competitive with several global and regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies, such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to enhance their position in the market.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets