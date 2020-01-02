Power ICs Market Report Explored in Latest Research

Gallium Nitride (GaN) is the technology that is enabling major advances in power electronics. It can be observed that the power integrated circuits are now emerging in the market and showing unprecedented efficiency, density, and system cost advantages. The power ICs addresses the system and application-level concerns relating to power electronic circuits incorporated with GaN.

Instead of delivering a stand-alone discrete product various companies such as Navitas have developed GaN into a system-based solution this has resulted in the unique GaN Fast power ICs. The monolithic integration of GaN field-effect transistors with GaN drivers and other mixed-signal circuits have been received with this. Through the extensive R&D, the companies have achieved the ability to cater to the technical size and performance requirements of various power electronic systems such as mobile charges & adapters, solar inverters, chargers for electric vehicles, and switch-mode power supplies.

GaN Power ICs Market – Competitive Landscape

Fraunhofer

The Fraunhofer Society is a German research organization with 72 institutes spread throughout Germany, each focusing on different fields of applied science. Researchers from the Fraunhofer Institute have integrated current and temperature sensors, 600 V-class power transistors, freewheeling diodes, and gate drivers onto a gallium nitride (GaN)-based semiconductor chip. It is one of the biggest organization for applied research and development services in Europe. It has several research institutes that are found internationally.in various regions

Fujitsu Limited

Fujitsu Limited is a Japanese multinational information technology equipment and services company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company has approximately 140,000 employees. And it is engaged in making computing products, but the company and its subsidiaries also offer a diversity of products and services in the areas of personal computing, including x86, enterprise computing, SPARC and mainframe compatible server products, and storage products, telecommunications, advanced microelectronics, and air conditioning. Fujitsu serves and the products are available in more than 100 countries.

Efficient Power Conversion Corp

Founded in 2007, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (EPC) provides gallium nitride power devices for pwer conversion. The Company has some specialized products such as eGaN transistors that operate with higher frequency, density and increased efficiency in smaller footprints enabling applications in DC-DC converters, solar micro converters, wireless power transfer, envelope tracking, LiDAR and Class-D amplifiers. The company is engaged in providing services and products internationally.

Infineon Technologies AG

Incorporated in 1999, Infineon Technologies AG is semiconductor manufacturer, when the semiconductor operations of the parent company Siemens AG were spun off. The company is based in Germany and has more than 4000 employees. The company markets semiconductors and systems for automotive, industrial, and multimarket sectors, as well as chipc ard and security products. Infineon has subsidiaries in the USA in Milpitas, California, and in the Asia-Pacific region, in Singapore and also in Tokyo, Japan.

On Semiconductors

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power and signal management, logic, discrete and custom solutions to help design engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, LED lighting, medical, military/aerospace and power supply applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Some of the key players operating in the global GaN Power ICs market with significant developments include Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (EPC), Fujitsu Limited, GaN Systems, Infineon Technologies AG, On Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corporation and VisIC among others.

