Pressure Control Equipment Market Outlook on Key Growth Trends, Factors 2027

Pressure control equipment is widely used in industrial settings. The system regulates pressure during mechanical ventilation with the help of volume control or pressure control features. The system helps in maintaining optical pressure levels inside a wellbore. These systems also ensure safety for operators in extreme conditions and undergo stringent quality regulations to do so.

There are various types of pressure control equipment available in the market today. This includes manual wireline valve, wireline pressure control equipment, wellhead flange, hydraulic wireline valve, tool catcher, and stuffing box among others.

These systems are widely used during a well makeover and intervention processes. For the purpose of mining, it is important that the pressure is controlled at its optimum level during these operations. The variosus equipment mentioned above is collectively referred to as pressure control equipment because many of its mentioned components form a pressure control equipment system. These help in controlling the fluid pressure inside the wellbore.

The equipment is often manufactured according to international standards in line with specifications such as API 6A. the different equipment also comes with a different pressure rating depending on its end-use. The pressure rating can vary widely between 3000 psi to 20,000 psi.

The importance of pressure control equipment continues to rise in the market thanks to rising oil and gas exploratory activity both onshore and offshore. The equipment is critical to meeting goals of efficient drilling, safer operations, and production. The products can also be suited for a wide variety of industrial sectors depending on the need.

The major competitive challenges for players in the pressure control equipment market remains reducing costs, increasing production, and minimizing risks associated with it. The promise of a reduction in maintence costs also promise to boost opportunities for players in the pressure control equipment market.

Global Pressure Control Equipment Market: Introduction

Global Pressure Control Equipment Market: Competition Landscape

Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes is headquartered in London, the U.K. The company provides products and services for oil and gas exploration and drilling operations. In June 2018, the company engaged in a contract with Equinor ASA, located in Stavanger, Norway to support its drilling and well construction activities in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea for four years which later on is expected to be extended up to 10 years.

Pressure Control Systems Ltd.

Founded in 2002, Pressure Control Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Aberdeen, the U.K. The company manufacture, and supply pressure control equipment, components, and spare parts across the globe. The company provide high quality pressure control equipment with the help of its in-house engineering evaluation process. The company engaged in agreements with other major US and UK based manufacturers to manufacture and supply equipment to oil and gas industry worldwide.

Some of the key players operating in the global pressure control equipment market are Pressure Control Systems Ltd., Baker Hughes, Schlumberger Limited, National Oilwell Varco, The Weir Group PLC, Lee Specialties, Brace Tool, and FHE USA LLC.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets