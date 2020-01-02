Probiotics in Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Market Analysis, Demand, Segment, Type, Top Trends, Present, History And Forecast 2020-2026

Probiotics are termed friendly bacteria because these products are consumed to balance gut flora. Demand for probiotics has increased over the years due to growing awareness of the benefits of healthy bacteria for both humans and animals, and increasing demand for functional foods and dietary supplements, worldwide.

Probiotics are often consumed in the form of food and beverages to ensure bacterial balance in the body. They are also consumed via dietary supplements for the prevention of diarrhea, constipation and other infections, which is the main reason for the increased use in some regions. In addition, probiotics are used in animal feed to boost overall health and productivity of animals. Probiotics are used in feed for poultry, cattle, swine and pets. The growing use of probiotics in animal feed is driven by the growing focus on improving the quality of animal bi-products, worldwide.

The global probiotics market is expected to reach over $69.0 billion by 2024, up from just over $45.0 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2019 and 2024. The dietary supplements application segment of the global probiotics market is estimated to witness significant growth in the coming years. The market demand is primarily driven by growing awareness of health and fitness across the world and the increasing prominence of microencapsulation in the pharmaceutical sector.

Probiotics in Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Table of Contents:

Probiotics in Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Probiotics in Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Market Competition by Manufacturers

Probiotics in Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Probiotics in Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Probiotics in Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Probiotics in Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Market Forecast

