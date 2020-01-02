Raffia Tapes Market Comparison By Regions, Types, Trends  And Applications

Raffia tapes are high strength packaging solution for strapping, tying and sealing functions implemented in industrial, construction and transport operations. Raffia tapes are easily available, cheaper packaging solution for securing products together or for weaving packaging systems made of fabrics. Manufacturers of raffia tapes often reinforce them with polymers in order to enhance the surface characteristics. Raffia tapes are supplied in range of different colors including natural brown, white, black, green, red, blue, etc. Growing significance of packaging in industry wide supply chain and logistics functions have provided packaging manufacturers to offer products such as raffia tapes to effectively cater to their clients operating in logistics and supply chain industry.

Raffia tapes are multi-layer in structure, wherein a polypropylene (PP) raffia film is applied with a layer of water based acrylic adhesive. PP raffia tapes offer transparent features for coating cartons used in shipping of goods.

Global Raffia Tapes Market: Market Dynamics

Carton sealing has emerged as the key application segment for PP or BOPP raffia tapes. The global raffia tapes market is driven by market opportunities in agricultural, general industrial and building and construction applications. Sealing cartons or boxes, strapping small boxes together in a stack or splicing of flat packaging formats has led to incremental prospects for raffia tapes market. Raffia tapes are preferred by market players for its characteristics to provide convenient yet cheaper solutions for supply chain and logistics functions.

Global Raffia Tapes Market: Market Segmentation

The global raffia tapes market is segmented based on product type, application type and by end use industries. As per product type raffia tapes are segmented into natural brown raffia tapes, white raffia tapes, clear raffia tapes and other colors. According to application type raffia tapes are segmented into strapping, splicing, carton sealing, box sealing and others. As per end use industries raffia tapes are segmented into shipping and logistics, food and beverages, building and construction, health care and pharmaceuticals, electrical and electronics, automotive, general industrial and agriculture.

In developing nations the use of raffia tapes for packaging application into agriculture has gained considerable importance as raffia tapes offer convenient and effective packaging solution for shipping, storage and transportation of agricultural produce, agricultural stock, seeds, fodder, etc.

Flexible packaging including fodder bags, jute bags, cartons and boxes are strapped or secured together during the transportation process. Raffia tapes provide effective solution to such agricultural packaging functions.

Global Raffia Tapes Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically the global raffia tapes market is segmented into 5 key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Regions with health agricultural and manufacturing sector along with considerable growth opportunities in allied industries has prominent applications for raffia tapes. Developed as well developing countries have shown sizable opportunities for raffia tapes market in their domestic markets.

The Asia Pacific region is key exporting region in the global raffia tapes market. The market in India and China has noticeable concentration of raffia tapes manufacturers. Raffia tapes manufacturers in India and China have export capabilities to supply in regions including Middles East, Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Latin America.

The consumption of raffia tapes for packaging application in agricultural as well as building and construction has gained prominence in European countries. European companies operating in supply and logistics are heavily importing from raffia tape manufacturers in Asia Pacific region.

Global Raffia Tapes Market: Key Players

Some of the players operating into the raffia tapes market include Shenzhen Aimtack Tape Co., Ltd, Jiangxi Longtai New Material Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang Hangteng Import And Export Trade Co., Ltd., Zhenjiang Rongfa Plastic Products Co., Ltd., Suzhou Enable Adhesive Material Technology Co., Ltd., Huzhou Nanxun Sunjoy Textile Co., Ltd., Luk Plastcon Ltd.

