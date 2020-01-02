Recycled Plastic Market 2019 Analysis By Global Manufacturers – Wellman Advanced Materials, Reprocessed Plastic, PLASgran

This report on global Recycled Plastic Market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this particular industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the global market.

It is estimated that between 14% and 18% of the waste plastics generated globally are collected for recycling and 24% is incinerated. The remainder is disposed of to landfill, or via open burning, uncontrolled dumping, or is released to the wider environment.

There is a wide variation in recycling rates across different polymers, with PET and HDPE (mostly used for packaging) being recycled at relatively high rates (19 to 85%), while PP, PS are much less recycled (1 to 21%). There is also significant disparity in performance across countries, ranging from 30% plastics recycling in the EU to around 10% in the United States.

Plastics have become one of the most ubiquitous materials in our everyday lives. Their remarkable uses to protect or preserve foodstuffs, build lighter and more fuel-efficient vehicles, among others have made them essential in almost every industry. However, the proliferation of plastics has also brought adverse environmental impacts that are associated with their production, use and disposal.

Top Companies in the Global Recycled Plastic Market: B.SCHOENBERG, REPLAS, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Clear Path Recycling, Wellman Advanced Materials, Reprocessed Plastic, PLASgran, Custom Polymers, CarbonLITE Industries, Butler-MacDonald, KW Plastic, Envision Plastic Industries, Kuusakoski, Shanghai PRET and others.

Global Recycled Plastic Market Split By Product Type And Applications :

This report segments the global Recycled Plastic Market on the basis of Types are:

High Density Polyethylene

Low Density Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyamides

Polystyrene

PVC

Others

On the basis of Application , the Global Recycled Plastic Market is segmented into:

Packaging

Construction

Automotive

Others

Regional Analysis For Recycled Plastic Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Recycled Plastic Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

