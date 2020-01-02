Refractory Metals Market and Plastic Refractory Material Industry Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity & 2025 Forecast Period

In our aim to bring the best and complete information to our clients, we at Orbis Research present the 2018 Global Refractory Metals Market professional survey. The well curated survey by the leading research experts and domain knowledge professionals provides clients with the true picture of the Global Refractory Metals Market. The survey is expected to push the understanding of the market and its trends for the clients and help drive the market. The survey report consists of all key parameters such as the industry overview, which includes the definition, specifications, classification, applications, industry chain structure, global and regional analysis of the market, and the policy and news analysis.

Refractory metals have one characteristic in common: an exceptionally high melting point. Tungsten, for example, melts at 3410oC (6170oF), which is more than double that of iron and ten times that of lead. As a group, they are found in one section of the periodic table of elements. Although there are twelve refractory metals, only five are widely used: Tungsten, Molybdenum, Niobium, Tantalum and Rhenium.

Request a sample copy of Global Refractory Metals Industry @ http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2188389

Refractory metals are unique. As a group they provide a number of unique characteristics – such as resistance to high heat, corrosion and wear – making them useful in a multitude of applications. Refractory metals are extracted from ore concentrates, processed into chemicals and then into powders. The powders are consolidated into finished products or mill shapes and ingots for further processing. In the past few years, the consumption of refractory metals in Southeast Asia has a large fluctuation. The refractory metals market in Southeast Asia is dominated by local manufacturers and leading global manufacturers. Tejing Tungsten, Sanher Tungste and H.C. Starck are leaders in the Southeast Asian market because these companies are local manufacturers.

Although there are twelve refractory metals, only five are widely used: Tungsten, Molybdenum, Niobium, Tantalum and Rhenium. Other refractory metals are iridium, hafnium,osmium and so on. Iridium and osmium also belong to the platinum group of precious metals, and all three are very expensive to produce, precluding their use to very specialized applications such as nozzles for ceramic fiber production. At present, in the Southeast Asian market, Molybdenum Metal and Tungsten Metal occupy an absolute market share. In the 2016 consumption structure, Tungsten Metal accounted for 85.90% of the consumption share. As Southeast Asia does not have a complete aviation and aerospace industry, Southeast Asia’s demand for Rhenium Metal is very small.

Refractory metals are widely used. Steel Industry, Electronics and Electrical Industry, Carbide Tools and Wear Parts are the main applications of refractory metals. In 2016, Carbide Tools and Wear Parts accounted for 56.71% of the consumption share.

Currently, the global manufacturing industry gradually shifted to Southeast Asia. Especially in the electronics industry, many Japan, the United States and Chinese manufacturers have already established production plants in Southeast Asia. In addition, the nuclear power industry and the medical industry in Southeast Asia will continue to drive the growing demand for refractory metals.

Buy a report @ http://orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/2188389

The global Refractory Metals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Tejing Tungsten

Sanher Tungste

H.C. Starck

A.L.M.T.

Plansee Group

CBMM

Molymet

Codelco

JDC

CMOC

Conghua Tantalum & Niobium Smeltery

FuJian JinXin Tungsten

Treibacher Industrie

Wolfram

Climax Molybdenum

Global Advanced Metals

TaeguTec

JXTC

Wolfmet

Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry

Another Report:- “Global Plastic Refractory Material Market”

In our aim to bring the best and complete information to our clients, we at Orbis Research present the 2018 Global Plastic Refractory Material Market professional survey. The well curated survey by the leading research experts and domain knowledge professionals provides clients with the true picture of the Global Plastic Refractory Material Market. The survey is expected to push the understanding of the market and its trends for the clients and help drive the market. The survey report consists of all key parameters such as the industry overview, which includes the definition, specifications, classification, applications, industry chain structure, global and regional analysis of the market, and the policy and news analysis.

This report studies Plastic Refractory Material in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

Request a sample copy of Global Plastic Refractory Material Market @ http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2188388

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

LONTTO GROUP

Resco

Vitcas

Onex

Riverside

CHANEYCO Refratech

M. Lukas Company

Plibrico

…

By Application, the market can be split into

Metallurgy

Petrochemical

Thermal Power

Steel Industry

Other

Get the DISCOUNT on this report @ http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2188388

The extensive Global Plastic Refractory Material Industry survey report covers other key information such as the values and facts of the market such as revenue, volume, market share for each region, and revenue and market share of key players in the market. The survey also covers Plastic Refractory Material Industry analysis by type and application, and concluding with a SWOT analysis and investment feasibility analysis of the market.

As with every report put up on Orbis Research, the Plastic Refractory Material Market survey report aims to meet the client requirements in terms of complete information and analysis of the market. The report is compiled and presented in an immaculate fashion by the industry experts and domain experts along with seasoned research professionals and notable industry personalities for their expert comments which are also included in the report.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Name: Hector Costello

Email: Send Email

Organization: Orbis Research

Address: 4144N Central Expressway, Suite 600, Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019