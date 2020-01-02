Rig And Oilfield Mats Market – Generate Massive Revenue In Upcoming Future 2018–2026

Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Market was valued US$ 1.2Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 2.1Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.25%.

Safety and stability are the two important things necessary for a worksite in areas of oil & gas exploration and other heavy duty applications. An oilfield & rig mat market provides a work platform that can easily carry heavy machinery and also creates a clean and safe working environment for workers. Continued demand from oil & gas exploration is expected to be the major factor which drives the growth of rig and oilfield mats market. However, rig and oilfield mats provide a stable platform and safety to the worker at worksite will further drive the growth of the rig and oilfield market during the forecast period.

In addition, lightweight, high strength and cost-effective are the features of rig and oilfield mats which are expected to drive the growth of the market. The high installation costs involved could act as a restraint for the rig and oilfield mats market. A trend of the market are laminated rig mats is the latest product which is built with cross-laminated timber (CLT) core, and cross-laminated timber (CLT) core provides weight saving and from the supplier side, they can ship more mats per truckload.

Composite mats will continue to dominate the rig and oilfield mats market globally. Composite mats are constructed of various materials, to improve the strength or durability of the mat. They can be more expensive upfront, but they have a much longer lifespan than wooden mats they can be more cost-efficient.

Oil & gas industry is leading the rig and oilfield mats market globally. Rig mats are one of the most simple and essential assets in the oil and gas industry. While drilling fluids in difficult terrains, rig mats help oil and gas industry overcome access challenges. With more companies working in remote areas in the oil and gas segment, there has been a surge in demand for rig mats market. The rig mat industry needs a mechanism that can track and assist companies to retrieve these rig mats that are buried in water and mud.

Region-wise, North America is estimated to be the most lucrative region in the rig and oilfield mats market globally and is likely to hold more than 40% of the global market share. Additional, advancements in skid proof composite mats will drive the demand for rig and oilfield mats in the Asia Pacific and Europe. In South America, the market is developing at a rapid rate owing to the development of the petrochemicals industry and the other related sectors.

Key players operating in rig and oilfield mats market, Quality Mat Company, Canada Rig Mats Ltd., Alberta Rig Mats, Structurlam Products LP, Environmental Mats Ltd., Megadeck HD, Portafloor, STRAD Energy Services, Acre Rig Mats & Oilfield Products Inc., MaXXiMaT, and Rig Mats of America Inc.

Global rig and oilfield mats market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape and Porterâ€™s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

