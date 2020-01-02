Sand Control Systems Market Size, Share, Report, Analysis, Trends & Forecast 2027

Sand Control Systems Market – Snapshot

Sand production is a major challenge that engineers face during drilling and well completion operations in the oil & gas industry. Production of sand occurs due to earth stresses and additional stress caused by the drilling activity. This breaks down the rocks comprising crude oil and natural gas. This is prominent in unconsolidated rock formations. The produced sand erodes equipment, creates down-hole cavities, and blocks tubing.

This can hamper the production process. In certain cases, the casing can collapse due to sudden and extreme changes in pressure and stress during drilling operations. Additionally, down-hole equipment can deteriorate due to the accumulation of sand. In extreme cases, the accumulation of sand can result in severe blowout.

Ensuring sand-free crude oil and natural gas production is critical to the effective maintenance of well productivity over an extended period of time. Production of sand while drilling adversely impacts well operations. Therefore, sand control systems play an important role in the proper functioning of a well.

Based on technique, the global sand control systems market has been segmented into gravel packing, standalone screens, resin coated gravel, plastic consolidation, and others (including rate exclusion and high energy resin placement). Gravel packing was the dominant segment of the global sand control systems market in 2018.

Any type of well of any deviation can be easily accommodated and gravel packed. Large numbers of petroleum companies are using this sand control technique in majority of wells across the globe. This technique is expensive, but effective when properly implemented. It is also considerably flexible. Standalone screens is another commonly employed technique for sand control globally. However, the technique needs to be customized as per specific well requirements.

Based on application, the global sand control systems market has been bifurcated into onshore and offshore. Onshore was the dominant segment of the global sand control systems market in 2018. The segment is projected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. The offshore segment is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period due to the rise in offshore drilling activities across the globe. The number of offshore wells drilled in 2018 were more than those drilled in 2017.

In terms of well completion, the global sand control systems market has been segregated into open hole and cased hole. Cased hole was estimated to be the dominant segment of the global sand control systems market in 2018. The open hole segment is expected to gain momentum during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rise in usage of open hole completion in offshore applications.

Open hole well completions are being increasingly adopted in deep water and offshore oil projects due to the rise in need of reliable installations and to ensure productivity of wells for a large period of time. Well intervention is not cost-effective in case a well produces sand in offshore applications. Therefore, sand control systems are increasingly being employed in open hole well completions.

Based on region, the global sand control systems market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Middle East & Africa is the largest producer of oil and gas in the world. This is driving the sand control systems market in the region. The sand control systems market in Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific and Latin America is projected to expand at an above average pace during the forecast period.

North America and Europe are also the key producers of crude and natural gas in the world. Demand for sand control systems is expected to rise at a moderate pace in these regions during the forecast period. New crude oil and natural gas discoveries and high potential reserves create opportunities for companies operating in the sand control systems market. These new oil and gas discoveries require sand control systems to manage and prevent wells from producing sand. Therefore, newly discovered and potential oil & gas reserves are estimated to create lucrative opportunities for the sand control systems market.

The global sand control systems market is oligopolistic. It is dominated by large-sized players specializing in sand control and other oil-field related services. Key players such as Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes, Inc., Halliburton Company, and Weatherford International Limited dominate the sand control systems market. These companies possess high technical expertise. Other players operating in the sand control systems market include Grit Industries, Inc., RPC, Inc., Superior Energy Services, Inc., Variperm Limited, and Welltec A/S.

