Sawmill Machinery Market – Industry Trends, Key Drivers, Forecast 2027

Sawmill Machinery Market- Introduction

In a sawmill, wood logs are cut into lumber with the help of woodworking machinery. The use of automation techniques such as sensors and scanners in sawmill machinery is expected to drive the growth of the market in the near future. These sensors and scanners in sawmill machinery are used for measurement of wood logs to optimize the cutting pattern and log rotation. Scanners are used in these machines to turn the log as per the cutting position requirement.

Sawmill Machinery Market–Competitive Landscape

Linck Holzverarbeitungstechnik GmbH

Founded in 1980, Linck Holzverarbeitungstechnik GmbH is based in Oberkirch, Germany. The company is specialized in manufacturing and selling sawmill machinery for customers in Europe as well as internationally. Its products include circular saws, board edgers, horizontal gang saws, profiler units, chipper canters, and conveying equipment.

Corley Manufacturing Co.

Incorporated in 1905, Corley Manufacturing Co. is based in Chattanooga, U.S. The company specializes in the designing and manufacturing of woodworking machinery. It has evolved into a key producer of computer controlled, precision machinery, and designed to produce the optimum in accurate lumber from sawn logs

Norwood Sawmills Inc.

Established in 1993, Norwood Sawmills Inc. is based in New York, U.S. It is a leading manufacturer of portable sawmills and mobile forestry equipment. The company’s products include sawmills, tools & equipment, parts & accessories, earlier model sawmills etc. The company is specialized in chainsaw sawmills, portable sawmills, forestry equipment, sawmill blades, band sawmills, log planers and log molders, sawmill accessories, sawmill blade sharpeners, log felling equipment, log skidding equipment, and chainsaw sawmills.

McDonough Manufacturing Co.

Incorporated in 1888, McDonough Manufacturing Co. is based in Eau Claire, U.S. The company produces sawmill machinery and equipment. Its products include resaws, band mills, carriages, edgers, material handling, and used equipment.

Baxley Equipment Company

Established in 2004, Baxley Equipment Company is located in Hot Springs, U.S. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of sawmill machinery. It offers hardwood grading, sorter system,cross cutting edger, trimmer, and accessories.

Other prominent players operating in the sawmill machinery market include Norwood Sawmills, Primultini Group, SERRA Maschinenbau GmbH, Wood-Mizer Asia, Logosol, and Salem Equipment Inc.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets