Security Service for Telecom Industry Market Overview by Key Factors, Scope, Drivers 2024

In past few years, the adoption of smartphone, tablets and other connected devices such as appliances, smart lighting and security systems has increased due to improved communication infrastructure and high internet connectivity. Telecommunication sector is rapidly evolving in order to profit from this demand and further investing in technologies such as cloud infrastructure and wireless communication. Telecommunication sector involves players such as network operators, virtual network providers, software and hardware vendors who play a pivotal role in providing wireless infrastructure through mobile and fixed medium. Further, telecom companies are increasingly outsourcing their assets such as customer relation management, mobility services, and managed services to third party vendors in order to reduce their upfront cost. Thus, telecom industry is currently focusing on digitizing its business models through implementation of all these parameters. However, all these parameters lead to vulnerability of telecom ecosystem which may be prone to security breaches, cyber attack and malwares.

In the era of outsourcing, where most of the small and large businesses rely on telecom industry in order to store and transfer their data to a cloud center, loss of data can pose a significant threat to the entire industry. Therefore, security service market plays an important role in identifying these threats and protecting the telecom ecosystem. Security service vendors offer software and consulting services to telecom players in order to secure their system from attacks.

Vendors offer a number of services such as network security, firewall, Quality of Service (QoS) management, device management, identity management, notification management and compliance management services. Vendors help to analyze the subscriber traffic flow and check the respective end-points (end-user devices) for any possible breaches. Further, with the advent of software defined networking (SDN), vendors have started offering firewall services which restrict unauthorized access of operator assets such as voice and data. Vendors also offer services which monitor third party players connected to a particular operator. This service includes selection of players, contract management to service level agreement, and periodic assessment.

Most of the service providers currently offer mobile devices and internet connections to their subscribers. Further, the demand for bring your own device (BYOD) is also expected to increase in workplace environment which would force telecom operators to implement monitoring systems for securing their assets. Majority of vendors are partnering with antivirus service providers in order to offer antivirus software and monitoring services for operator end-users and thereby reducing threats.

The demand for periodic security system testing services is also expected to increase which would offer high support to the growth of security service market for telecom industry. Vendors are continuously implementing security information and event management (SIEM) in order to provide real-time analytics based on security alerts to the telecom operators. Increasing cyber threats and demand of cloud computing is expected to be significant growth driver for security service implementation in the telecom industry. In the coming years, a number of telecom equipment vendors are expected to collaborate with antivirus service providers and cloud security vendors, to provide comprehensive solution for telecom security industry.

Some of the key global security service vendors for the telecom industry include Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, McAfee, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Symantec Corporation, Tech Mahindra Ltd., Trend Micro, Inc., Alcatel Lucent , Microsoft, Inc., Blue Coat Systems, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Allot Communications Ltd.